Product Specialist
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-02-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do wonderful things!
About the job
Inter IKEA are on a tremendously exciting journey, to establish and develop our Collaboration and Productivity tools across our global operations. We are seeking a Product Specialist with SharePoint technical and functional skills to support the backbone of MS Products at Inter IKEA. If you want a role without limits, you will have the opportunity in this role to contribute heavily to the architecture of our MS solutions!
In addition, working with technology and business partners across IKEA, you will lead and secure roll-out, support and improvements of SharePoint.
About you
We are seeking a proactive individual who likes making the complex simple and enjoys working as part of a team. If you get energy from working in a product orientated organisation with agile principles, this could be a great place for you to be! Your passion for creating 'a better everyday life' is what will power our digital innovation. Most importantly your proven expertise with SharePoint in a complex and global business will provide a brilliant foundation for success.
About the area
Our Digital Workplace department within Operations Management is vital, we run, improve, and innovate business solutions, ensuring high performance and prioritized business development for the digital workplace at Inter IKEA. Our team, provides a digital workplace to all Inter IKEA Group, with the right digital tools to help colleagues make a difference. We want colleagues to provide our users with a smooth, enjoyable, and effective experience using their digital workplace.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
In-depth experience and expertise (5 years+) in SharePoint in a Global & complex org.
SharePoint Architecture: Proficient in SharePoint Online architecture, records management, retention policies. Familiar with various SharePoint Online components such as lists, libraries, workflows, content types, and site collections.
Microsoft 365 Integrations: Good understanding of how SharePoint Online integrates with other Microsoft 365 services like Teams, Power Automate, Power Apps.
Expertise in MS products with Entra ID Applications, Security, Data Privacy, Risk Management, Reporting, Powershell, MS Graph etc.
SharePoint Online Development: Skilled in supporting and customizing SharePoint Online sites using modern web technologies such as SharePoint Framework (SPFx). Experience in supporting custom web parts, extensions, add-ins and application customizers.
SharePoint Migration: Proficient in planning and supporting SharePoint migration projects, including data migration and content reorganization.
SharePoint Governance: Knowledgeable about SharePoint governance principles and best practices. Able to support with and technically enforce governance policies, permissions, and security settings to ensure data integrity, compliance, and information security.
Knowledge and experience of enterprise-wide tool implementation and support
In addition;
Analytical Thinking: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to understand complex business requirements, identify opportunities for improvement, and devise effective SharePoint solutions.
Customer Focus: Strong customer orientation with a dedication to understanding business needs and delivering solutions that enhance collaboration, user experience (findability), and other business values.
Collaboration and Teamwork: Skilled in working collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including developers, administrators, business analysts, and end users, to deliver high-quality SharePoint solutions that meet business objectives.
Continuous Learning: Enthusiasm for staying up-to-date with the latest SharePoint and Microsoft 365 features, trends, and best practices. Willingness to continuously learn and expand technical skills to provide modern solutions.
Additional Information
This role is full-time and based in Malmo or Delft. This role sits in Enabling Functions, Operations Management and reports to the Collaboration and Productivity Product Manager.
Interested? Submit your CV, in English, by 20th February 24. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-20
https://smrtr.io/j7RGV Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Service AB Kontakt
Chris Ellis chris.ellis@inter.ikea.com Jobbnummer
8444603