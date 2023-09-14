Product Specialist
2023-09-14
About Humly:
Humly is a Swedish tech company that builds the world-leading digital marketplace for educators, schools and nurseries. We help create a world where education is accessible and every educator has choice and opportunity. Every day, we match more than 1,000 educators with schools and nurseries for exciting long- and short-term educational jobs. Humly currently operates in Sweden and the UK.
Position Overview:
We seek a highly motivated and service-oriented Product Specialist to join our Product team. No prior technical knowledge is needed, but it's a plus if you have had similar roles or have a strong interest in digital products.
As a Product Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of our digital marketplace, addressing user inquiries, and delivering exceptional support to our internal operational teams. You will have the opportunity to work with our groundbreaking technology and collaborate with all our teams to enhance our platform quality and experience. You will also produce training material and arrange digital training sessions with new and current employees.
You will be a part of the product development team and work closely with the Product Owners, QA engineers, CPO and CTO.
Key Responsibilities:
Bug and Issue First Point of Contact: Investigate, identify, prioritize and delegate incoming product-related issues and bugs internal users report.
Internal Product Support: Provide exceptional product support by answering product-related questions and offering guidance to our internal users, ensuring a positive experience.
Training and Onboarding: Organize and conduct training sessions for internal teams to ensure they deeply understand our products.
Documentation: Create comprehensive product guides, articles, and tutorials to assist users in maximizing the value of our products.
Feedback Analysis: Gather and analyze user issues and questions to identify opportunities for product improvement and contribute to the product development process.
Product Knowledge: Stay up-to-date with the latest product developments to provide informed responses to questions.
Qualifications:
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
• Strong problem-solving abilities with an analytical mindset.
• Technical interest and the ability to understand and troubleshoot issues.
• Proficiency in written and spoken Swedish and English.
• Previous experience in customer support or product specialist roles is a plus.
Why Humly:
• Join an innovative and forward-thinking tech company in Gothenburg.
• Work with technology that is transforming how schools and nurseries find educators.
• Collaborate with a diverse and dynamic team of professionals.
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
• Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Application Deadline:
Application Deadline:
