Product Specialist
Rasulson Consulting AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Leasing Product Specialist
Role Description
We are looking for an experienced Leasing Product Specialist to support a transformation program within B2B financial services. The role focuses on harmonizing processes and platforms across the organization, combining agile methods with structured governance to help shape the digital landscape.
Responsibilities
Contribute product expertise in Asset Finance (Leasing) to requirements and gap analyses.
Define and align end-to-end business processes with internal and external stakeholders.
Support business users in identifying needs and translating them into system requirements.
Participate in testing, validation, and defect management to ensure solution quality.
Collaborate with sales, finance, AML, operations, and vendor teams to maintain consistent communication.
Evaluate and improve existing workflows to increase efficiency and scalability.
Manage and prioritize items in the product backlog.
Requirements
Proven experience within banking or financial services, preferably B2B and leasing.
Experience in cross-functional projects covering requirements, development, and testing.
Background in large-scale system transformation or core banking programs.
Knowledge of key domains such as operations, credit, payment, collections, or finance.
Proficiency in JIRA.
Strong analytical, communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Start: By agreement
Duration: By agreement
Location: Stockholm (hybrid)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 076 310 18 26 Jobbnummer
9576655