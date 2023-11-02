Product Safety Manager
2023-11-02
We are looking for a Product Safety Manager
Is safety your passion? Do you want to be a part of our journey to excel in safety?
Then read on...this is the job for you!
Safety is one of the Volvo Group corporate values and we always strive to be number one in Safety! Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) is the technology development division of the Volvo Group, providing all our business areas with technical solutions to support our customers, today and in the future.
You now have the chance to join us, the Product Safety Team, and make transport of goods and people even safer!
Who we are and our offer to you
In this position, you will be part of a global highly experienced team and handling several aspects of safety for all technologies and for the complete life cycle of our global range of products. This includes traffic safety research, accident investigation, functional safety, and fire safety.
In our team, we enjoy working together and strive for an open and helpful culture, where we also have fun together.
We offer you an interesting job in an exciting time with innovative developments in electromobility, autonomous drive and much more. You will find yourself operating in a stimulating international environment working with well-known truck brands like Volvo, Renault, Mack and more.
What you will work with
We are now looking for a Product Safety Manager with the ability to lead our safety work and be an ambassador of safety in our company, a role model for a strong safety culture.
As Product Safety Manager, you will have the responsibility to secure that potential safety-related issues are addressed and brought to closure, whether on serial production vehicles in operation or during product development.
Other key responsibilities
Perform safety investigations and ensure required actions are performed to bring the investigations to closure.
Be the GTT entry point for potential safety-related issues.
Manage the documentation of potential safety-related issues and develop and update product safety guidelines, instructions, processes and trainings.
Support and provide guidance in on-going problem solving and taskforces connected to potential safety-related issues.
Coordinate the safety forum for cross-functional safety recommendations.
Secure handling of product safety improvements to prevent reoccurrence and to continuously improve the level of safety.
Who we think you are
We believe that you are passionate about safety and that going the extra mile for product safety is in your DNA. In addition to your passion about the area, we also imagine that you have the ability to manage complex and sometimes sensitive safety issues with high integrity.
We also think it is important that you are accountable, structured and detail oriented in your way of working; always making sure to end every task you started. You should be adept and capable of actively engaging with multidisciplinary teams in an international environment and have the ability to build sustainable and trustful relationships and networks.
Key requirements, in addition to above:
Master of Science or equivalent experience in a relevant field
Project manager experience
Development experience within product safety domains and knowledge of automotive safety standards
Knowledge and experience of several engineering areas, like mechanical, electronics, software etc.
Knowledge of product liability, regulation, and compliance with a global perspective
Excellent communication skills written and spoken (English)
Do you recognize yourself, then we are eager to receive your application!
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
Jennie Sandahl, Director Product Safety, Tel. +46 765 533 603
