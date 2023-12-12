Agile Business Analyst to one of Sweden's largest banks
2023-12-12
Do you want to play a central role in our exciting and transformational journey to become the most data driven bank in the world?
OM TJÄNSTEN
Working as a Business Analyst at the Digital Enablers department presents a unique opportunity for those seeking growth in a modern organization characterized by a high rate of change. If you share our passion for digital products and agile transformation, you'll find a rewarding environment here. As an Agile Business Analyst, your focus will be on a strategic initiative driving the next-generation identification roadmap within the Identification and Signing Agile Release Train. As a member of a cross-functional team, you will play a pivotal role in analyzing and structuring business requirements, refining them into clearly defined deliverables. This position is integral to steering the next generation identification roadmap and evolving our way of working.
For this recruitment process, a background check is mandatory.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Passion for Digital: Demonstrate a keen interest in digital technologies, coupled with a solid understanding of the digital customer experience.
• Analytical Skills: Possess the ability to analyze complex problems, anticipate opportunities and challenges, and translate them into refined business requirements.
• Team Player: Above all, be a team player actively contributing to the team's transition to a more agile way of working and understanding business needs.
• Communication Skills: Outgoing, structured, with the capacity to establish a clear and common understanding of business requirements.
• Cross-organizational Communication: Proficient in communication across the organization, bridging gaps between business stakeholders and technical development teams.
• Experience: Previous experience in Identity and Access Management (IAM) is crucial, and familiarity with larger organizations is preferred.
• Fluency in English and Swedish
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. Ersättning
