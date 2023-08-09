Product Safety Engineer to a global company in Sala!
Would you like to take this opportunity to influence the industry towards a more responsible use of the world's natural resources? At Metso Outotec you will join a supportive and inclusive network of colleagues from around the world. There will always be a chance for you to learn and try something new. This is your invitation to rise above what was possible yesterday.
We are now looking, on behalf of Metso Outotec, for an highly motivated Product Safety engineer to their RTD design department for slurry pumps. Today, 11 people work in the design department, which includes one product safety engineer, design engineers and a technical editor. They will be your closest colleagues with solid design expertise and will take care of you and give you a good start. If you recognize yourself in the description below and you want to be part of this nice group, this job may be just right for you.
The Product Safety engineer is participate in the planning meetings, review the documentation requirements for incoming projects with the rest of the team and assume responsibility for preparation and delivery of the Metso master documents. You will also supervise and assist overall risk assessment and management of related records to meet current standard. In addition to this you also take part in design reviews and prototype assemblies together with other product managers and design engineers. Other functions that you will cooperate within the organization is; Engineering, Sales support, Contracts, Quality, Procurement and Production units both in Sala and globally and suppliers.
Work tasks
• Participate in the planning meetings, review the documentation requirements for incoming projects with the rest of the team and assume responsibility for preparation and delivery of the Metso master documents.
• Record and archive master documents issued and supervise the team to manage the archives.
• Participate in other training activities to improve work related or H&S skills.
• Maintain good order and efficiency in their work.
• Supervise and assist overall risk assessment and management of related records to meet current standards.
• Take part in design reviews and prototype assemblies.
• Participates as team member in development project for slurry pumps, if required
• Perform other miscellaneous duties and/or other special projects as required. Travel (both domestic and international) if required.
• A recent graduate in technical communication/documentation and /or engineering.
• Excellent speaker and writer in English.
• Can speak and write in Swedish.
• Ability to assimilate, structure and summarize technical information.
• Strong computer skills.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience of working in a manufacturing environment.
• Experienced user of Microsoft Office tools and Corel Draw or similar -knowledge of Inventor, AutoCAD and some application coding experience.
• Experience in Technical documentation.
• Experience in Machinery Directive (2006/42/EC.
• Experience of project management.
Knowledge can be gained through education or experience.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
You are offered:
• A foot into a global company with colleagues worldwide.
• A chance to learn from experienced colleagues and develop new things.
• Be a part of an open, inclusive and supportive network.
Other information:
• Start: According to agreement.
• Office hours: 8 - 17, flexible
• Location: Sala, Västmanland. During the on - boarding period, you are expected to be in the office full time, and thereafter attendance is mandatory on monday and wednesday at the office.
• Extent: A full - time consulting assignment, initially for 6 months with good possibilities for extension.
At Metso Outotec, there will always be a chance for you to learn and try something new. As part of an open, inclusive and supportive network, you will partner with driven and talented colleagues from around the world. You will belong to a top-notch company where people are passionate about making a positive change in the world through sustainable innovations. If you are more interested in knowing how Metso presents themselves as an employer, then go to their website. Ersättning
