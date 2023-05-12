Product Requirement Engineer For Ikea Range Area Food
2023-05-12
Are you a Foodie or interested in becoming one?
Great, then you might be the one we are looking for. We are all passionate food lovers that develop and provide delicious, desirable, safe, healthy and sustainable food for the many people around the world. No doubt food matters to people and the planet and to the IKEA business. Our Food business is a strong contributor to the IKEA brand and business growth, and we have the ambition to drive positive change in the food industry.
We are on an existing journey where we, over the next years, will continue to strengthen the core of what we do developing food that is good for people and the planet. Everyday we dare to challenge ourselves and living our values and we embrace the future and face the opportunities to enable success.
One part of this journey is to move to Älmhult, to IKEA of Sweden, where the total customer offer is being developed. With the move, we want to work closer to our IKEA colleagues across the value chain and how we meet our customers every day. For example, did you know that more than 520 million guests enjoyed our food last year?
Älmhult - the heart of IKEA
This is where our culture and values were shaped and still develop. It is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Beside the IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell, the IKEA store and many other places to learn and meet, there is Aktivitetshuset, which is a meeting place and spare time facility with lots of possibilities for IKEA co-workers and their families. If you choose to commute to Älmhult, this is not a problem because the office is a stone's throw from the train station, and the shuttle buses to Helsingborg leave right outside IKEA of Sweden
As a Product Requirement Engineer you belong to the Engineering function in either Range Area Consumer Packaged Goods or Range Area Food Services, and you report to the Product Engineering Manager. You will have the opportunity to contribute to growth by increasing quality of the range and the total quality perception of IKEA Food. You will also secure the quality of the products related to issues within a given range.
As Product Requirement Engineer for Food your main responsibilities are:
Participate in developing product development projects and product formulations
Reviewing product ingredients to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and customer preferences
Developing product specifications for new and existing products, taking into account factors such as nutritional content, shelf life, and sensory attributes
Conducting risk assessments of products and ingredients to identify potential hazards and mitigate risks
Managing projects from concept to launch, ensuring that products are delivered on time, within budget, and meet established quality standards
Securing product and labelling compliance for IKEA Food
Support to implement the process of stickering product information internally and with the external partners
Ensuring compliance with relevant food safety regulations and industry standards
Collaborate with internal and external teams to develop processes and working methods, while fostering cross-organizational partnerships at IKEA
Does this sound like your next challenge? We are curious to get to know you so warm welcome with your application - CV and letter of motivation-in English-no later than 2023-06-04. Please note that we will review applications as they come through so do not delay, send in your application today!
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the hiring managers:
Tomislav Perica, Product Engineering Manager at tomislav.perica@inter.ikea.com
(For Range Area Consumer Packaged Goods)
Joreoen van Veen, Product Engineering Manager at jeroen.van.veen@inter.ikea.com
(For Range Area Food Services)
Katharina Hesselman Björnek, Product Engineering Manager at katharina.bjornek@inter.ikea.com
(For Range Area Food Services)
