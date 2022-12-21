Product Requirement Engineer
2022-12-21
Job Description
As Product Requirement Engineer you will work in product development team where your role is to set right requirements and verification methods for products in different countries as well as leading the process toward suppliers and external service providers when it comes to implementation of the requirements. You will also create strong relationship with external service providers e.g., third party test labs, certification bodies as well as engineers from purchasing organization to secure understanding of the product requirements and successful implementation of those in production of the products.
In this assignment your main responsibilities will be:
Set product requirements for sustainable, safe and functional products
Identify and connect market specific requirements on products
Responsible to communicate technical requirements/test methods to stakeholders e.g., product development team, engineers from Purchasing Organization.
Lead the product approval/certification process
Work close with external service providers in certification process for different countries
Contribute with the technical perspective and knowledge, i.e. construction and design
Additionally, you will be responsible for:
Ensure product compliance during the product lifecycle. (Electronics)
Identify and, if needed, develop customer-based technical requirements.
Apply relevant verification methods.
Develop the verification plan of the complete product, covering the product lifecycle.
Communicate technical requirements to necessary partners during the product development phase (IKEA of Sweden, IKEA Components, Category, IKEA Industry etc.)
Capture learnings and actively share knowledge connected to requirements.
Identify compliance gaps in product documentation and give input to action plan.
Qualifications
You have a University Degree in Engineering (preferably Electrical Engineering) and a couple of years of experience from working with product development and/or creating and documenting product requirements.
In the product requirement engineering field you are regarded as experienced with the ability to lead yourself, take great responsibility and drive initiatives from start to finish. You have good analytical skills and high ability to coordinate, lead and inspire others.
You have a passion for sharing knowledge and the ability to explain complex matters in an easy way.
You are good at creating your own network and at working in teams and making things happen by involving and engaging people. Finally, you also know how to apply agile development methods and you are experienced and motivated to work in a rapidly changing environment.
Have good knowledge in electronics approval schemes
Company Description
IKEA Range & Supply has the responsibility to develop, design, produce and supply IKEA stores with home furnishing solutions available to the many people. Each year IKEA Range & Supply introduces 2,000 new products in the IKEA stores. The total range is almost 10,000 products.
For the Range Area Lighting we are looking for a Product Requirement Engineer with a focus in Electronics.
We are looking for a Product Requirement Engineer that can translate customer's wishes into technical requirements. You will be responsible to identify and develop product requirements that will make electrical products safe, loved by our customer and sellable on all our markets.
Additional information
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden.
Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus back and forth to Helsingborg three times a day.
If you have any questions about the role please don't hesitate to contact hiring manager Ivan Susak at Ivan.susak@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruitment specialist Nichole Syjueco via nichole.syjueco@inter.ikea.com
Please send us your application in English as soon as possible but no later than the January 8th 2023. Note that we are interviewing continuously and will the close the advert if we find the right candidate before closing date.
