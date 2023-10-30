Product Owner Unicorn
Cytiva Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2023-10-30
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
Currently, we are looking for our next Product Owner to join our Downstream R&D team in Uppsala. As a Product Owner for UNICORN, you will work with a team of skilled software developers to develop our UNICORN platform and bring new features to our customers within the life science business. Do you have a passion for software development and stakeholder management? Then we would love to hear from you!
What you'll do
Play an innovative and creative role in identifying and define new product opportunities and improve existing ones to enhance our customers toolbox.
Act as Product owner for development teams; including but not limited to setting scope, prioritize backlogs, accept work done.
Identify user and software requirements.
Interact and communicate with different stakeholders in the organization.
Actively participate in development and verification, gather feedback and decide on priorities.
As part of a team, plan for and deliver on the team 's commitments.
Who you are
Master's degree from relevant Life Science discipline or Data/Computer Science.
Minimum of 5 years of industrial experience from Life Sciences or software development business.
Knowledge about ÄKTA/UNICORN or general chromatography.
Previous experience in a Product Owner role is an advantage.
Knowledge about requirement and test management tools.
Experience using planning and collaboration tools such as Azure DevOps.
Swedish and English as working languages.
We're looking for an individual with excellent stakeholder management skills and a knack for brining structure and clarity to complex topics. If you're an innovative and problem-solving focused team player who enjoys working closely with UX, software and application specialists then this we believe this might be the right challenge for you!
#LI-HJ2
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Ioana Erlandsson ioana.erlandsson@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8224515