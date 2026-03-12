Product Owner OneService
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Product Owner - OneService
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
At Alfa Laval, we're on a transformative digital journey. With over 500 digital professionals across the globe, we're advancing product lifecycle management, configuration, and supply chain capabilities. Our ambition: deliver the right solutions to our customers - faster, smarter, and more sustainably.
We work in accordance with the SAFe methodology because we believe it adds extra value to our stakeholders and to the receivers of our efforts. We strive to keep the end users and their daily work in mind. We are looking for someone who can smoothly move between the big business picture and the details of software development.
About the role
Are you ready to help shape the future of Alfa Laval's global service operations? We are looking for a Product Owner to join our OneService team-a global target platform for Service Execution that is transforming how we deliver value to customers worldwide.
OneService, built on IFS FSM6, was rolled out to our Field Service engineers in 2024 and is now being implemented in Service Centers. As Product Owner, you will play a key role in driving this transformation, bridging business needs and technical development to ensure OneService continues to evolve and delivers measurable impact.
About the team
You will join a global team of 20+ colleagues operating in 2 agile teams, including developers, testers, and solution specialists working together to design, build, and support a unified platform that empowers our service organization.
Collaboration is at the heart of how we work. You'll partner closely with business stakeholders, vendors, and other agile teams to align priorities, manage the product backlog, and guide development toward continuous improvement.
Key Responsibilities:
* Leading the product technical roadmap for OneService
* Collaborating with global stakeholders to define and prioritize requirements
* Working closely with the team and vendors to deliver high-quality releases
* Ensuring security, compliance, and support are always maintained
* Maintain and prioritize development backlog and ensure deliveries according to commitments for development, rollouts, or support.
* Optimize team performance by sharing best practices and driving continuous improvement
* Communicate progress and outcomes clearly to stakeholders at all levels
What you know
* Solid understanding of complex IT solutions, product management, and process optimization
* Strong understanding of service operations and process optimization
* Senior experience as a Product Owner, preferably from SaaS solutions or field service management.
* Strong business acumen and analytical skills
* Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Who you are.
* An ambitious and natural leader who thrives on challenges and complex environment.
* Skilled at building trust across diverse teams
* Great communication and stakeholder management skills
* A positive and proactive mindset and passion for continuous improvement
* You possess a strong business acumen and have a customer centric mindset
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in a global, open, and friendly environment. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. The nature of the job also means that you will cooperate closely with many different parts of our organization, building both a broad business knowledge as well as a global network of colleagues.
For more information about the position
Amy Bergstrand, IT Manager, Sales and Service Value stream, ,
Divya Sharma, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Johan Ranhog, Akademikerföreningen, +46 730 576 410
Monica Anderberg, Unionen, +46 709 623 811
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 709 787 364
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role.
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so please send in yours as soon as possible. Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Looking forward for your application!
#L1-DNI Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "b57aa1ea52ca7ede". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval AB Jobbnummer
9794870