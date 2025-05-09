Product Owner of GitHub Enterprise Cloud
If you're passionate about driving the success of the bank's engineering community through continuously pushing the engineering experience and efficiency to the next level, we strongly advise you to continue reading. Through innovation and standardization, you and your team are responsible for the necessary steps of engineering, all the way from onboarding to building and shipping secure software.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be part of the unit that in many ways drives the software engineering culture of the bank, group wide
Impact the daily lives of a large software engineering community consisting of 1500+ engineers that are pushing an enormous number of builds per day
Setting the course for Swedbank's engineering experience through your targets for the implementation and integration of the GitHub Enterprise Cloud platform, it's AI-powered features/products and associated offerings
Work together with stakeholders to gather requirements and prioritize features for your roadmap
Collaborate with collages and teams all around the bank to drive changes and improvements in the direction that enables engineers to focus on delivering business value
What is needed in this role: Proven experience as Product Owner or similar role in software development
Hands-on experience of GitHub, its portfolio of features
You have a solid technical background from working as a software engineer in the past with demonstrated experience
Having a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, or another relevant field
You have solid experience working in an agile environment and know how to work your way through a federated IT organization
Collaboration is your middle name and breaking silos is what you do daily
You know how to conduct market research and competitive analysis to inform product decisions
You have excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
be a part of an inspiring atmosphere with talented colleagues who like to share their knowledge and who are always ready to help. As your manager, I am including, caring, and engaged. I like structure but can also be flexible and pragmatic. My objective is to create a positive and engaging work environment where the team can thrive, have fun, and perform at its best. I believe that empowerment allows people to grow and do amazing things. If you find this inspiring - this is the role for you!" Jon Siljehag, your future leader
