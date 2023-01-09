Product Owner Map Tracking - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
2023-01-09
Are you a person with strategic mindset who get things done? Do you want to be part of a team where we support each other to succeed? Our team is part of a global organization leading the development of the Volvo Group's connected services and solutions. For us "connected for efficiency, sustainability and safety" is much more than a tagline. If this sounds interesting to you, keep on reading!
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from more than 1 400 000 Volvo Group customer assets. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
Are you experienced with delivering software services? Do you like to coach and develop others? Do you thrive when you get to work with stakeholders, secure business prioritizations and guide a development team toward success? Well, then this might be your perfect challenge!
The role
As product owner your focus will be to enable a fantastic product. You will drive a product vision through all stages of its lifecycle by securing a road map with a backlog of services and features within Map Tracking. You will also be responsible for keeping the budget and ensuring most value for money. You will have a tight dialogue with stakeholders in our different business areas and with their inputs prioritize the team's back log. You will make sure that we understand our customers' needs, our business strategy, objectives and technology.
You will act as a bridge between the business stakeholders and the development team. You will be working in a social environment which requires you to be a communicative and an extrovert person with good abilities in building and maintaining strong relationships. You need to manage and help the development team, while displaying owner's mentality. You will drive the work to continuously improve the teams ways of working together with the scrum master. You will work in a tight dialogue with your team manager to support the growth and development of the team members through sharing feedback on team members and resource gap. You will also on a regular base share the vision and budget with the team manager to enable, the team manager work strategically to fill potential resource gaps.
You will lead, plan and report the ongoing work in relevant foras and communities. In the Map Tracking area you will also drive requirements. You will contribute and drive common topics in the Tracking & Optimization product team and the Product Owner fora.
With that said - this is your chance to affect your future work!
Your profile
Most important of all is your personality and desire to drive a product concept. More than that we believe that you have long experience from working within a field close to or within product management. You are used to taking responsibility and have the ability to communicate on different levels and with different kind of people.
We also believe you have:
A university degree in a relevant field and many years' experience of product management. Experience from agile ways of working and are familiar with SAFe. Work structured with a strong drive and make things happen, without having someone telling you what to do. Easily establish good relationships with all types of people. Experience from the automotive industry is considered beneficial. Great knowledge and ability to create and present product roadmaps and statuses. Have a valid work-permit for Sweden, if not EU-citizen. Fluent in Swedish and English - both written and spoken.
We believe you have strong business understanding and great relationship building skills. Your outstanding ability to coach, lead and encourage others makes your environment thrive and grow!
What can we offer you?
You will be part of the Tracking & Optimization product team. We are a team of developers, testers, UX, BA, architect and product owners who work together to create great results. We are of course using the latest technologies delivering a modern micro service based service platform hosted in the cloud. We use agile methods and are adopting the DevOps model. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market and customer value. We will do this through modern leadership, people in focus and a true passion to really make a difference. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results.
Our main hub and headquarter is in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
Does this sound like a perfect match? We look forward to your application.
Ulrika Törnqvist, Manager Tracking & Optimization, +46 765 534363
