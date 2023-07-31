Product Owner in the Value Creation Stream Simulation
2023-07-31
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you want to develop new services and solutions for the simulation community in Scania's Research and Product development?
Scania develops new technologies and products to achieve the science based environment targets. To reach this new state, the rate of change needs to increase significantly to enable development of new products in a flexible manner with drastically shortened development time. In order to achieve these ambitious targets we need to transform how we operate to become a lean agile company. We are just beginning our agile journey but our vision is clear; enable scalability and speed to the simulation community.
What we offer
To achieve our vision we are developing a full stack High Performance Computing solution spanning from hardware to software. Our software stack is being developed and deployed, using cloud technology, together with external partners which allow us to rapidly move forward. We offer a dynamic, agile and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued. You will be encouraged to take initiatives and dare to try new things as part of an agile and empowered development team. Our desired culture is characterized by openness, diversity, safe to fail attitude and team spirit. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
The role
We are looking for a Product Owner to develop new services and solutions for the simulation community. Our responsibilities are growing with new products and depending on your experience you will be matched with the product in our portfolio where you can contribute the most. We are learning and adapting constantly as we transform together with our stakeholders hence a probing mindset is essential. The products and capabilities we manage will change over time as we evolve.
In this role you will:
• Develop the simulation capability on our journey of becoming an global provider
• Be responsible for defining product vision and roadmap by collaborating with business owners and stakeholders
• Break down the roadmap into refined stories which can be developed in sprints
• Visualize progress for the roadmap to stakeholders and business owners
• Prioritize activities and own the backlog of the scrum team
• Contribute to a mindset of constant improvement and maintaining a safe to fail atmosphere
Qualifications
At Scania we strive for a broad mix of experience, skills and personalities. We are looking for a humble team player with an open and collaborative mindset with a willingness to learn and share. We think that the following qualifications are required for you to be successful in you role:
• Academic degree in Engineering or equivalent working experience
• Excellent communication skills in English, verbally and written
• Good communication skills in Swedish, verbally and written
• Experience of Product Ownership or similar leading position preferably in
a Scaled Agile Framework context
• Believe in agile way of working
You are welcome to reach out if you have any questions, please contact niklas.melin@scania.com
