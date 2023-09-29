Product Owner Hvdc Control & Protection It/ot
2023-09-29
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC is looking for a Product Owner for HVDC Control & Protection IT/OT to join our HVDC Control & Protection team. The HVDC market for large scale transmission and offshore wind is booming as an enabler for the global energy transitions. All these projects are classified as very critical infrastructures and hence cyber security requirements and standard compliance is very high.
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need technology leaders with a focus on developing our products and solutions as well as themselves and others in a time of change and possibilities. This role offers you to be part of a growing team and business where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. Bring your knowledge and experience to create a better and greener future for all of us!
In this role, you will join as an integral member of a global product owner team within HVDC Control & Protection at a time when the demand for our solutions is booming and we are expanding in order to help our clients reach their environmental targets. As the IT/OT Product Owner for HVDC Control & Protection, you will have technology ownership of the IT/OT solution within Control & Protections. This includes identifying the requirements, roadmap, and act as a stakeholder toward R&D, develop standardized solutions with focus on optimizing the Control & Protection project execution capabilities and delivery quality within our global production sites. You will be welcomed into a global team and will be reporting to the Global Manager HVDC Control & Protection.
Your Responsibilities
Lead by example as a role model, embodying Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars, which include embracing our vision, fostering collaboration, delivering on promises, and nurturing the growth of individuals.
Interface both internal and external customers, to collect needs and expectations within your domain to outline technical roadmaps and requirements towards R&D.
Responsible for the life-cycle management of your domain within HVDC Control & Protection.
Capture business needs and technology advancements for both software and hardware in your field of expertise, in order to ensure that the IT/OT solution is continuously improving and aligned with strategic initiatives.
Support with any major technical decisions affecting the IT/OT delivery or solution.
Be a part of HVDC Control & Protection management team in order to drive operational and strategic directions of department and technology.
Drive continuous improvement, standardization and decide on technical direction for IT/OT solution in the overall Control & Protection delivery.
Keep up to date with global developments and new working methods within your field.
Your Background
You have proven, in-depth experience in architecture, tools, technical standards, and operating procedures for industrial solutions in infrastructure as well as customer interactions and requirement capture, preferable within the HVDC field.
You have strong communication and presentation skills and can communicate complex solutions and products to an audience of peers as well as individuals outside your direct field of expertise.
As an individual, you possess a passion for technology, quality, and improvements. You excel in decision-making, possess the necessary self-management skills to take full responsibility for your scope, and deliver on time in a dynamic environment.
You are an engaged and driven individual who thrives in a constantly changing environment. You actively seek collaboration with employees, peers, and stakeholders, valuing diverse perspectives.
You demonstrate strong attention to understanding and developing customer needs and continuously strive to improve the quality of your work output. Your mindset is problem-solving oriented and structured.
You have a strong sense of responsibility.
Proficiency and fluency in English are required. Swedish and other second language skills, beyond English, would be advantageous.
Additional information
We know that everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and with what you can contribute. So, if you find the above description interesting, do not hesitate to apply even though you do not meet all requirements.
This role is based in Ludvika, Sweden, and requires some presence at the office while some work also can be done remotely.
Last date to apply is October 29th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Sophie Fryland, sophie.fryland@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +4610 7380821, Unionen: Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
