Product Owner for Optical Alignment Systems
2023-08-30
At Axis Communications we are market leaders in video surveillance and manufacture millions of network cameras every year in a global network of factories and our production volumes grow rapidly each year. The process of assembling optical modules is a very complex and sensitive process, involving optical alignment, calibration and test with very tight tolerances and small room for errors.
Who is your future team?
In our department - a team of 65 engineers - we develop and take responsibility of these Optical Alignment Systems which are used in Axis production factories, covering the full life cycle from concepting new technologies and solutions through development and maintenance until end of life and decommissioning.
What will you do as Product Owner?
We are now looking for a Product Owner to take full responsibility for these production systems, securing that we have top quality systems set up for scale, and that we have an ambitious technology roadmap, which is hand-shaken with our stake holders such as R&D and the Industrialization and Manufacturing organizations.
Objectives of this role
*
Lead our development teams to define vision, roadmap, and identify future opportunities both within the SW and HW domain for your production systems.
*
Collaborate closely with internal and external stakeholders to analyze needs and align roadmap to strategic goals.
*
Work in close partnership with the development teams to create and maintain backlog according to quality goals, cost efficiency and scalability of production volumes.
*
Stay updated on the latest trends and best practices related to optical alignment to ensure our production systems are up to date and incorporate industry advancements.
Responsibilities
*
Plan and prioritize development on the production systems under your responsibility and own feature backlog.
*
Develop detailed feature requirements and ensure they're clearly understood by relevant teams.
*
Mitigate roadblocks to achieve sprint/release goals.
*
Lead the release plans and set expectations for delivery of new functionalities.
*
Serve as ambassador internally and externally for your production systems, sharing knowledge and answering questions.
Required skills and qualifications
*
Five or more years of experience in product development
*
Five or more years of experience as product owner, project manager or equivalent leadership roles
*
Understanding of business value related to features and functions.
*
Outstanding communication and presentation skills
*
Excellent networking skills
*
Sharp analytical and problem-solving skills
*
Ability to effectively manage conflicting needs of stakeholders.
Preferred skills and qualifications
*
Master's degree (or equivalent) in related discipline such as Engineering
What Axis have to offer
With us, you will have the pleasure of working in a dynamic and enjoyable company where professional and motivated employees thrive. We take pride in fostering a positive and friendly atmosphere that makes it a delight to be part of our organization. Our expansionary phase not only brings new challenges and great opportunities for personal and professional development but also ensures a fun and pleasant working environment. Moreover, you will have the chance to work with a diverse product portfolio in an international setting, making the job even more engaging and fulfilling.
Ready to Act?
Axis realize the importance of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in our communities and in our organization strengthen us and creates a better working environment as well as laying the foundation for the creativity that is essential for our success.
