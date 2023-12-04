Product Owner/ Business Analyst
2023-12-04
Job description
We are looking for someone that can fill the gap when one of our clients Product Owners is on parental leave. The squad is developing our mobile app that is used by the sound processor users in their daily life to adjust setting in the sound processor.
Responsibilities
In the role you will;
Collaborate with Marketing and User Experience teams to define the product requirements.
Write high quality user stories and product requirements.
Own the product backlog and prioritize it based on changing requirements and inputs from multiple stakeholders, within an agile environment. Lead the backlog refinement scrum meetings.
Decide when backlog items are ready for work, and own the product quality and fit and finish by reviewing the completed work.
Be embedded within the team along with a Delivery Manager, as you drive the product, and they drive the schedule. Work together to inspire, motivate, and direct the team, sharing the team leadership responsibilities.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or combination of relevant education and experience.
3+ years' experience in software product teams; either in product ownership, product management, business analysis, or team management.
Proven ability to prioritize effectively and deal with complexity, in the face of some ambiguity.
Proven experience providing product direction and team leadership in a software development or engineering environment.
Ability to motivate and facilitate cross-functional teams to deliver projects on time and within budget.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to work with other project team members.
Excellent knowledge of user-centered design principals.
In-depth knowledge of Scrum and Agile Software Development methodology.
Have a continuous improvement focus; to iterate to make products better.
