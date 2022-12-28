Product Owner Air Content
Etraveli Group AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etraveli Group AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
About Etraveli Group
We are an innovative and modern organization built on a foundation of e-commerce and travel-technology expertise. We want our customers to experience the world, while we take care of the technology that enables traveling. In addition to having one of the market's most sophisticated technical solutions for connecting travelers and flights, we've partnered with Booking.com (exclusive partnership in Europe), Google Flights, Skyscanner and Kayak. Successful in e-commerce, on the edge of technology development and with vast experience in the travel industry-we are able to offer you the best of three worlds.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for an Air Content Product Owner to join our Product Teams in Stockholm and Athens. In the teams we are continuously optimizing our ways of working, implement changes that decrease complexity and provide the tools for team members to do their best work.
The role as a Product Owner
The vision of the Product Team is to work with speed, passion, dedication, and with a "getting things done" approach ensuring that we are doing the right things connected to the Group Strategy.
The mission of Air Content is to ensure that Etraveli Group offers the widest array of relevant air content in the world, facilitating the customer's booking process and generating value to our customers and partners. The team interacts with stakeholders across all business domains (e.g. Sales, Operations, Commercial), directly with our partners (e.g. Metasearchers, Booking.com) and with development teams across business domains (e.g. Frontend, Ancillaries, Post Booking and Payments).
Initially, you will be working alongside a Senior Product Owner to ensure development targets are met around the given domain. By coaching and hands-on involvement with real projects you will gradually transition into a higher degree of autonomy with the goal to lead your own team.
With an entrepreneurial mindset you will be responsible for:
Maximizing the value of the product resulting from work of the Development Team.
Forming the long term product/domain plan and requirement assessment process.
Inspiring and motivating the team with vision, long term direction, ambition and making the dev team accountable for the delivery .
Continuously prioritizing and following up activities in ongoing product development.
Facilitating in order to create a stimulating and creative work environment and accountable teams by focusing on the needs rather than providing solutions.
Coordinating, steering and interacting with multiple stakeholders and facilitating a joint understanding by tailoring the language to the audience.
Providing post-release and day-to-day support by collecting, filtering, organizing, prioritizing and following up bug reports and questions.
Identifying problems/opportunities within your domain and bringing them to life.
Requirements
You have at least 2 years of experience within the Airline Travel Industry.
You have the ability to break down a complex concept/process into simpler parts and present it to someone with less insights.
You are used to working with people and have excellent communication skills (verbal and written communication), being able to tailor your language to the audience you refer to.
You thrive when taking on new responsibilities and feel comfortable making decisions.
You are able to deliver a data driven approach with a customer-first mindset.
Meritorious
Some technical knowledge of how GDS and/or LCC booking processes work.
Experience of working in documentation programs such as Atlassian or Figma.
Previous experience around Flight search will be a big plus.
Previous experience working within a Product Development team will be considered an asset.
Previous experience working in an Agile world with Scrum and/or Kanban.
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at an exciting company with grand plans and great expectations on an international arena. Working with us, you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that will help you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. You will have a flexible work schedule, work in a diverse environment and collaborate closely with your colleagues in Greece and Sweden. But not just that.
Office in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in central Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants
Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
We have a hybrid working model so once you are onboarded you have the flexibility to work from home two days a week
IATA card - Book hotels and other facilities cheap around the world
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning
Welcome to Etraveli Group.
#worldwide open Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etraveli Group AB
(org.nr 556584-4684)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7296961