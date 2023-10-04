Product Owner, AI Centre of Excellence
Are you interested in helping Swedbank become a leader in AI?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Solve real-world problems and make a meaningful difference in people's lives.
• Work on forefront technology: Drive innovation by leading the development of new and cutting-edge AI services that can make a real impact.
• Be strategic and creative: Solve complex problems with the AI Centre of Excellence team, bringing together creative thinking, critical analysis and pragmatism
• Work with people: Work with a team of talented engineers, data scientists and other stakeholders to bring AI products to market.
• Learn new things: Work in the intersection between AI, cloud, and data - both contribute and learn from others
What is needed in this role:
• A strong technical background with previous experience leading or contributing to AI enabling development on Cloud (Azure preferred).
• Business acumen: an understanding of our business goals and objectives, as well as how to balance these with technical considerations.
• Excellent communication skills, an ability and interest in reaching out proactively to stakeholders and explaining difficult concepts in simple language.
• Strong leadership skills, an ability to lead teams effectively, manage resources efficiently, and drive projects to successful completion.
• Creative problem-solving: an ability to come up with innovative solutions to complex problems, reaching out to others for support and offer support in return.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
Be part of an ambitious group of professionals driving innovation in AI development, tackling complex problems, and making a meaningful difference while growing your career as a product owner." Markus Reimegård, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 01.11.2023.
This is a temporary position until 2024-06-30
Location: Sundbyberg
