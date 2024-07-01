Product Owner
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-07-01
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about IT, new technologies, and user experience? Scania's Devtools Group is seeking a Product Owner for our Gitlab area.
Join our Development Tools & Techniques team, which supports the development cycle with tools like Jira, Gitlab, and Jfrog Artifactory. Our mission is to enhance the developer experience at Scania. You will be part of a dynamic group with portfolio manager, business developers, solution architects, product owners and, initiative leads all working in agile scrum teams. There are numerous opportunities for development in various technologies and fields, as we are a team with diverse expertise and experience.
Your role as Product Owner within Devtools
• Maximize product value by prioritizing and defining EPICS/stories.
• Communicate with stakeholders to align product strategy and roadmap.
• Roadmaps and prioritized EPICS should be in line with prioritized initiative (Portfolio level)
• Develop and articulate product goals focused on user experience and value.
• Align product roadmaps with portfolio strategy and market trends.
• Monitor product delivery, timelines, KPIs, and budgets.
• Collaborate closely with developer communities and understand their workflows.
• Prioritize and convert EPICS into actionable stories.
• Participate in agile ceremonies and collaborate with the Technical Operations Manager.
• Support the scrum team by removing impediments and ensuring ROI.
• Promote automation and monitor platform performance.
• Develop user guidelines and collaborate with vendors to align with Scania's standards.
About You
You are a knowledgeable and influential communicator with a flexible mindset. You excel in stakeholder management and enjoy working with both new product strategies and established services. You have 3-5 years of software development experience, ideally within larger organizations. Experience in roles such as Scrum Master or Product Owner is essential. Excellent English communication skills are required, both written and verbal. A degree in IT, computer science, engineering, or a related field is preferred. Experience with AWS and Git would be a plus. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7680-42642230". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Shala Jamshid 46 701659975 Jobbnummer
8779793