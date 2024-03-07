Product Owner
AB Electrolux / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About the role:
Our Digital Consumer Engagement product organization is looking for an experienced Product Owner to join the Content Marketing product area, which is responsible for empowering internal business owners to build and manage global services portfolio. As a Product Owner, you will be accountable for defining and prioritizing the product backlog and ensuring that the team is working on the right things to meet business objectives. You will play a pivotal role in the global development, implementation, and enhancement of the products within the domain. You will collaborate closely with the product manager and cross-functional teams, including developers, designers, data and finance analysts, and key business stakeholders to define the product roadmap and drive its successful execution.
Main areas of responsibility:
Product discovery & development:
Lead and/or support the product teams with the product discovery process.
Coordinate and plan for joint-development projects with other business areas that involve cross-functional development across several domains. Ensure that all stakeholders are aligned at each stage of the development lifecycle.
Owner of the development backlog - planning and prioritization:
Work closely with Product, Engineering & Business Transformation teams to ensure priorities are correctly established and followed, based on the global product roadmap and PoM Sales Domain strategy (short and long term).
Run sprint planning, backlog refinement and sprint reviews.
Prepare and coordinate requirements with detailed acceptance criteria to ensure development teams get the necessary details to deliver on timelines.
Analyse product performance to make informed decisions about what to iteratively improve.
Communicate regularly with stakeholders to keep them informed about product progress and to gather feedback.
Responsible for the coordination of the QA:
Coordinate & ensure fulfillment of acceptance criteria at the end of development.
Who you are:
1. 3-5+ years of experience in product management
2. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
3. Proficiency in agile methodologies and product management tools (e.g., Jira, Confluence)
4. Understanding of product development and design principles
5. Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
6. Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g. business, computer science, engineering) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
8524296