Product Owner
2023-10-23
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
We are looking for a passionate Product Owner for the Identity and Access Management (IAM) that can deliver great business value by preventing and solving our user's problems and enabling the seamless digital experience we all expect.
You will join and head the IAM team in our Digital Trust cluster at Volvo Cars. The IAM team together with supports Volvo Cars in making the digital relationship with our global users, internally and externally, frictionless, and secure. You will actively participate in the journey of setting the future strategy for Volvo Cars Digital Identity and Access Management as we deliver on our company's vision.
You will also contribute to the agile transformation of the product by utilizing agile methods and lean agile principles to create business value continuously. And of course, have lots of fun while doing it.
The Area you will be working in
At Volvo Cars we are transforming and modernizing the identity and access Management landscape. We operate as a global enterprise, in a hybrid world, following global regulations and our mission is to ensure a smooth and secure user experience.
As a Product Owner for IAM you are in constant dialogue with your counterpart in Endpoint Security, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Network and Security Solutions as well as our business stakeholders globally, the IT (Information Technology) community and with external parties to understand their needs and to set strategies, translate strategy to architecture and provide coherent Identity and Access Management solutions that support our business objectives.
The products responsibility spans over fields like Security and Compliance (certificates, directories, information protection, anti-virus) within the identity and access management field; the delivery of highly automated authentications services for Volvo Cars applications and user authorization through IAM products for integrations to internal and external applications.
The environment is technical and infrastructure heavy and being able to navigate comfortably in these environments is necessary. As both users, stakeholders, and availability of the services are global, you need experience of working in a global environment.
What you'll do
Having very good knowledge within the field and a good strategic thinking is key to this role. Your main responsibilities will be:
* Develop, articulate, and consistently emphasize the short- and long-term vision, roadmap, and backlog of the product to the product team and relevant stakeholders, thereby securing implementation of highly useful experiences across multiple channel interfaces
* Own, prioritize and facilitate refinement of our product's backlog to ensure that the agile product teams are delivering the right enhancements to ensure customer and business value
* You will have an important role in continually implementing and improving the ways of working with the development team and wider team services to continue to drive agile transformation
* Monitor our suppliers and optimize cooperation model with them
* Govern operational quality of the product(s) and emphasize operational quality
* Manage financials associated with the assigned digital product
* Proactively develop product strategically with a long-term sustainable and innovative standard in focus
* Actively collaborate with stakeholders and other teams
You and your skills
As a person, you are user focused and excited about solving their problems. You are open to new ideas and always looking for ways to improve. You are enthusiastic, have forward thinking and you embrace innovation. You have a holistic viewpoint and an ability to inspire and motivate others to achieve the team goals. Also, you are a kind and positive person, with a deep technical interest.
Furthermore we see that you have:
* Experience working as a Product Owner setting a digital product strategy
* Experienced in agile development methodologies
* Extensive experience with Identity Management, Access Management and Security tactics and strategies
* Effective in communication and having great presentation skills. Building relationship with teams and global stakeholders
* You have a data driven approach in making decisions and measuring your results
* Good understanding of working in a global environment
* You are fluent in English, both verbally and written
Location
HQ Gothenburg.
