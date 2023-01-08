Product Owner
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Connected Platforms Product Owner - Digital Solutions division
Are you ready to take the next step, to be a part of our digital platforms team and take ownership of a part of the platform products?
We offer a workplace with colleagues from different parts of the world, where cultures and perspectives meet, and we cooperate to reach new goals. Today we have more than 5000 connected assets worldwide, reporting data into the connected platform. The platform we offer to the operation has a significant part in the digital business and products, but also serves internal needs of machine data.
The Product Owner role is new and will be a key resource in our team. We will add two Product Owners to the team and start focusing on creating more clear areas of ownership that the new Product Owners will take on. As Product Owner, you manage a defined set of digital services that are used internally, such as integrations, platform components, etc. Your customers are internal, and can be located in partner companies, in Digital Solutions Division, or in one of the other divisions.
We are committed to give you every opportunity to succeed in a culture of innovation, diversity and collaboration, combined with a caring atmosphere. Diversity is key to grow fresh and innovative ideas and solutions for our customers.
Your mission
The fleet of connected machines is global, and several platforms and technologies are used to make sure that the machines get connected, that data is being transferred and stored, and that the correct data is made available - All in a secure way.
As part of the Product Owner role, you will have the ownership of a set of services that serves the organization with information.
You will prioritize and organize the product backlog to be in line with stakeholder vision and goals.
As part of an agile organization, you will work closely with the development team to answer questions regarding requirements, needs, clarifications, etc.
You will ensure that the Team have clarity on the product requirements and user expectations, including acceptance criteria and you will evaluate the work done by the development team and provide constant feedback.
You will in time be an expert in the organization when it comes to the services of your ownership, and you will be able to support divisional marketing and technical service when more technical depth is needed.
As part of the Product Owner role, you will establish the required documentation and information packages needed to explain the product to different types of stakeholders.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you need to understand integration concepts, be able to understand and translate business needs into more technical requirements, and you will the link between Business Product Managers and the R&D teams.
We believe that you have a university degree in engineering and/or a few years of solid work experience from a similar position or have a history in programming.
We see great value if you also have experience of dealing with integration services, can support both marketing and technical service colleagues when more technical depth is needed and are used to explaining technical terms.
An understanding of R&D and software development is vital, but an understanding of how to deliver digital products and services is more important.
As a person you are organized and you can visualize a goal and make a plan to get there.
Your communication skills are very important since you will be working in an international arena with colleagues globally spread, and you will often be called in as Subject Matter Expert of your area.
You are responsible and honest and are comfortable with challenging others with difficult questions to get to the point of a challenge.
It is an advantage if you have experience from working with software development and especially integration technologies.
The ability to take ownership in an efficient way, make daily priorities, and focus on delivering value is of highest importance.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible. The last day to apply for this position is December 14th, 2022.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Karin Jirstrand, Connected Platform Manager - Digital Business, karin.jirstrand@epiroc.com
or Recruitment specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
