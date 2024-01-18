Product Owner - High-performance platform
2024-01-18
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Product Owner - High-performance platform
This is us.
Volvo Cars has an ambition to expand its in-house software development. At the Department of Core System Software, we are part of this ambition. Our teams are building the next-generation high-performance in-vehicle computing cluster, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advanced active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities. This computing cluster will be launched in our coming generation of pure electric and self-driving Volvo models. Our task is to create safe, reliable, secure, and innovative applications.
Our multi-core architecture includes high-performance (HP) systems on a chip (SoC), providing a framework for current and future services.
We are now looking for a product owner with a genuine drive to manage and lead product-related work towards agile teams that are based on organization and business needs.
What you 'll do?
In our part of the R&D, we develop the Base Software Platform (BSP) for the Core Computer. We do that to provide computational power and to enable successful integration between applications.
As a product owner (PO) you will own, build, prioritize, decide, and refine the stories in the team's backlog including defects and enablers.
You will participate in the development of acceptance criteria for stories and support the team with review. You will take the lead in the coordination of content dependencies with other product owners and relevant stakeholders.
You will also work closely with subject matter experts to assist with the decision-making and sequencing of the key technological infrastructures.
In addition to the daily interactions with your teams, you will also be a member of the product management team and review and contribute to the product area's vision, roadmap, and content.
Our teams work in an agile manner organized according to SAFe to be able to quickly adjust to changing requirements. We work with a state-of-the-art embedded multiprocessor environment from Nvidia including hypervisors, Linux, QNX and other modern technologies.
The team develops platform software executing between the applications and the QNX and Nvidia drivers. As a product owner (PO) for your teams, you will work with team backlogs, architects, requirements, and roadmaps, ensuring that we are creating solutions that are secure, safe, and reliable.
Do you fit the profile?
As a Product Owner (PO) you have a broad background in requirement handling, architecture, Functional Safety, Cyber Security, and different processes connected to software products. You have several years' experience as a Product Owner, Architect, or Product Manager and have a good track record handling agile software teams backlogs, and roadmaps and setting prioritization on work to be done.
Delivering requirements, internal as well as towards suppliers, working with roadmaps, and product evolution will be part of your daily work. Protocol stacks, software security, and software safety in embedded systems are key experiences that will be valuable in this position.
As a Product Owner within a High-Performance Platform, you deliver a software platform by working together with Product Managers, Agile teams, Architects, Suppliers, and the Engineering Manager. You are also expected to understand and communicate the importance of well-defined interfaces, a customer-oriented focus, and clear documentation.
Skills that will help you in your role as a Product Owner include:
• Strong experience with embedded software and high-complexity systems
• Experience in both technical and non-technical leadership, preferably of multiple teams.
• Ability to listen to and understand the needs of others, balancing these needs with your own vision and goals, to create a plan and work packages that others can work on.
• Understanding of the full software lifecycle and the challenges connected to testing, releasing and continuous improvement of the code base.
• Strong communication skills that enable you to balance stakeholders, enable work and drive results efficiently.
• Knowledge or experience within Cyber Security, Functional Safety and ASPICE
• Experience of Real-time systems, SW architecture, and Ethernet/IP Networking is preferable
Excellent written and verbal communication skills are required, both in Swedish and English. Ersättning
