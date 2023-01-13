Product Owner - Customer Engagement Platform
2023-01-13
Lynk & Co's Customer Engagement Platform team is now expanding, and we are hiring a Product Owner to take end-to-end ownership of Customer Engagement Platform Customer Service (Microsoft Dynamics 365) Product. This includes offering features with ultimate accountability for business and customer value delivered.
As a Product Owner you will be responsible to identify the project requirements and developing design structure. You will be the ultimate decision maker for that product and E2E responsible for single business solution.
Your main responsibility is to set ambitious and clear product mission and translate these into a prioritized roadmap and dev backlog. You are a team player who thrives in a fast-paced, continuously changing, co:spirit environment.
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The position includes EU wide responsibility hence can require occasional travel.
What you'll do
Clearly communicate the product mission, roadmap, and backlogs across the organization
Translate customer needs into user stories and acceptance criteria for the product
Define MVPs, manage product backlog priorities, and strategically de-scope to optimize value creation
Monitor and manage process impact of decisions and priorities of the product team
Engage, communicate, and collaborate with product specific stakeholders within Lynk & Co
What you should have
Expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Customer Service, Sales, Marketing)
Customer service oriented with an entrepreneurial approach to challenges
Fluency in English - both oral and written
Experience working in multicultural environment
Excellent communication, motivational, and interpersonal skills.
Experience working in Agile is a plus (Azure DevOps)
Experience in breaking down business requests to requirements on digital solutions
Valid work permit for Sweden
