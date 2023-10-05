Product Owner - BIM and LCI Strategy
2023-10-05
Through our HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) Global Product Group, Hitachi Energy takes great pride in being a global pioneer in researching, making, and distributing revolutionary DC transmission systems. Our high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology is critical for efficiently transporting electricity over great distances, including submarine cables, while also seamlessly linking power systems around the world.
The entire HVDC organization is growing rapidly and therefore, the Strategy regarding BIM and LCI needs to be developed in order to meet the high order intake of projects and tenders. The organization is not only growing in terms of resources but as well needs to evolve its competence and processes by improving the engineering execution to become leaner. Therefore, we are looking for a Product Owner to develop the BIM and LCI Strategy for HVDC Engineering and beyond.
We are seeking a highly motivated and visionary Product Owner for BIM and LCI Strategy to lead the development and execution of our strategy in these critical areas. As the Product Owner, you will be responsible for shaping our BIM and LCI initiatives, ensuring their alignment with our overall business goals, and driving their successful implementation across the organization.
You must be exceptionally good at collaborating with other global cross-functional teams. You have a solid track record in the power and utility industry. You can either be based in Ludvika or Västerås in Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Strategy Development: Develop a comprehensive and forward-thinking strategy for BIM and LCI that encompasses short-term and long-term goals, ensuring its alignment with the company's overall mission and objectives.
Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with key stakeholders, including executive leadership, project managers, IT teams, and other relevant departments, to gather input, build consensus, and communicate the strategy effectively.
Roadmap Creation: Develop a clear roadmap for the implementation of BIM and LCI initiatives, prioritizing projects and initiatives based on their strategic importance and potential impact on the organization.
Project Oversight: Lead cross-functional teams in the execution of BIM and LC projects, ensuring that they are completed on time, within budget, and in accordance with established goals and standards.
Technology Evaluation: Stay informed about emerging technologies and industry trends related to BIM and LCI. Evaluate new tools and solutions for their potential to enhance our strategy.
Change Management: Drive the adoption of BIM and LCI practices and technologies within the organization, facilitating training and change management efforts to ensure successful implementation.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Engineering, Architecture, Construction Management, Information Technology) is required. Master's degree preferred.
Proven experience (5+ years) in a strategic role related to Building Information Modeling (BIM), Asset Information Management (AIM), LCI (Life Cycle Information) or Digital Twins within the construction or infrastructure industry.
Strong understanding of industry standards, best practices, and emerging trends in BIM and LCI.
Exceptional project management skills, including the ability to lead cross-functional teams and manage complex projects.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Long experience in the power sector and preferably within HVDC
Product Management experience is highly desirable
Extremely good understanding in how software works across multiple disciplines such as engineering, analytics, service and other
Good understanding of BIM processes/standards are desired.
Additional Information
Last day to send in your application is October 20. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Jeton Aliu, jeton.aliu@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager Jeton Aliu, jeton.aliu@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
