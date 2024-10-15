Product Modification Portfolio Manager, Electromobility
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Volvo Group is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions. Electromobility is a growing organization in place to shape the future of transport. As part of the Technology Strategy and Planning function, in the Planning section, you'll help us accelerate our journey by planning our future Electromobility technology.
Are you passionate about product maintenance and product improvements strategic planning and have the capacity to analyze and structure Volvo Groups' Electromobility existing range? Then this is your chance, Apply now!
What you will do
You will drive Volvo Group's Electromobility R&D estimation of maintenance items and further develop and contribute to setting efficient maintenance estimation processes. By knowing the importance of the maintenance phase, you can prioritize the most important cases and identifying bottlenecks. You have a broad understanding of legal, stakeholder and customer requirements. In addition, you are structured and able to balance multiple requests and can prioritize them. You will support the Product and Range team, to drive planning for structured updates of electromobility maintenance phase and help us optimizing resource utilization and time to market.
The stakeholder management is key for this role, as you will coordinate the maintenance estimations within Volvo Group, representing Electromobility in Maintenance Forums. Supporting the Electromobility product portfolio.
Your future team
You will belong to the Technology Strategy and Planning function, in the Planning section. We drive and are responsible for the Planning and support the product strategies and roadmap, as well as managing the Electromobility product and project portfolio.
The team is also responsible to collect and manage stakeholder requirements from a planning perspective and secure synergies across all of Volvo Group's electric products, such as Buses, Trucks, Construction equipment, Marine and Industrial applications. We are a small team, with many external connections.
Who are you?
Process development and creating structure are areas you enjoy, to accomplish a smooth maintenance R&D development supporting that Volvo Group Electromobility stays in the forefront of technology development.
You have well documented system experience to support structure, to easily prioritize incoming maintenance cases. you master a planning leadership and are experienced in Project portfolio management. We believe that to be successful in this position you need to be a communicative networker, have an analytic and structured mindset with a can-do attitude.
In addition, we believe that you have a strong drive to realize best-in-class electromobility product range, the ability to initiate change and bring out accurate data to facilitate fact-based decisions. You are also well organized and structured to drive things to completion, and you are actively striving to spread your expertise to others.
You also have:
• University degree in engineering or equivalent
• Min. 5 y experience in project management
• Experience in project portfolio management methods, tools and technics.
• Knowledge from working in electric driveline and components.
• Excellent knowledge in project planning tools and processes.
• Fully proficient in English, written and spoken.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Mattias Simonsen, Director Planning, mattias.simonsen@volvo.com
