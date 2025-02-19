Product Marketing Specialist
2025-02-19
Our global client is now looking for someone experienced in marketing and interested in taking on an exciting consultancy assignment! In this role, you will be responsible for supporting one of the company's products by developing marketing materials that drive sales and encourage customers to take action. We are looking for someone with a strong understanding of how the market works and how to target the right customers when promoting products.
This is a full-time consultancy assignment (Mon-Fri, 40h/week) from March 1 2025 to March 1 2026, with the possibility of extension. You will be employed through The Place. The office is located in Kungsholmen. Job Responsibilities
Support the Marketing Manager in key projects, including consumer insights, competitor analysis, and market assessments.
Help manage elements of large-scale projects and ensure successful launches.
Review and brief marketing materials, ensuring high-quality assets are delivered on time.
Work with Marketing Operations and content teams to develop and adapt content for local markets.
Share best practices and identify opportunities for synergy across the business area.
Support event teams in creating engaging brand experiences.
Experience & Skills
Degree in Marketing or related field.
3-5+ years in consumer-focused marketing, product, or business development.
Strong communication and teamwork skills.
Project management and stakeholder coordination abilities.
Good time management and flexibility across time zones.
Fluent in English (spoken & written).
Personality We are looking for someone who is passionate about delivering outstanding consumer experiences, agile in handling multiple projects, and collaborative, building strong relationships across teams. You should be organized, setting clear priorities and working methodically, while also being energetic, inspiring those around you.
Additional Information
This is a full-time consultancy assignment, Monday-Friday (40h/week), where you will be employed as a consultant through The Place.
The assignment runs from March 1 2025 to March 1 2026, with the possibility of extension.
The office is located in Kungsholmen.
Submit your application today, as the position may be filled before the application deadline.
As an employee at The Place, you'll have access to a professional network, mentorship, and secure working conditions. At The Place, you'll have a Worklife Partner who is committed to supporting and developing your career over time.
