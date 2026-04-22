Product Marketing Manager
Pinmeto AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pinmeto AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Product Marketing Manager
PinMeTo is no longer just a location marketing tool - we are evolving into an AI-native growth engine. With the launch of Places AI, we've moved beyond static data management into the world of agentic workflows, turning complex multi-location data into automated, measurable business outcomes. As we enter this phase of rapid innovation and sharper commercial execution, we are looking for a Product Marketing Manager to bridge the gap between our engineering breakthroughs and global market dominance.
At our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, you won't just "write copy." You will join a high-velocity product ecosystem where cross-functional teams - comprising Product Managers, Designers, and Engineers - work as single units to discover and deliver world-class SaaS solutions. In this role, you will own the strategic commercial success of our entire portfolio, translating sophisticated AI capabilities into a narrative that resonates with the world's largest multi-location brands.
Are you ready to turn technical innovation into a market-leading category?
The Mission
Your goal is clear: Turn product innovation into commercial revenue. You will be the glue between Product, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success. You aren't just launching features; you are building the category narrative for the next generation of MarTech. You will ensure every launch is commercially packaged, perfectly positioned for our ICP, and equipped with the firepower Sales needs to win.
What You'll OwnCategory Positioning & Narrative
Define and refine PinMeTo's AI-native category narrative.
Own the positioning for Places AI and our integrated platform products.
Translate technical capabilities (AI agents, LLMs) into clear, undeniable business value.
Own the "Battlecards": Know our competitors better than they know themselves and clarify our differentiation.
GTM & Launch Excellence
Partner with Product Managers to build structured GTM playbooks for every launch.
Partner with management to define pricing and packaging models that drive expansion.
Measure what matters: Track pipeline impact, feature adoption, and expansion potential post-launch.
Sales & CS Enablement
Create the "Greatest Sales Deck" and ROI frameworks that make the value of PinMeTo obvious.
Develop cross-sell and expansion narratives to help CS grow our footprint within existing brands.
Lead training sessions for internal teams and pilot customers.
Market Intelligence
Conduct deep-dive win/loss analysis to understand why we win (and why we don't).
Validate Product-Market Fit (PMF) before we scale new features.
Be the "Voice of the Market" back to the Product team to influence the roadmap.
Who You Are
The Strategist: You have a proven track record in B2B SaaS Product Marketing, specifically with technical or AI-driven products.
The Storyteller: You can take a complex technical feature and turn it into a compelling narrative. Confident communicator, comfortable presenting to internal and external stakeholders.
The Executor: You are hands-on. You don't just strategize; you build the decks, the playbooks, and the frameworks .You thrive on autonomy, love turning ambiguity into clarity and ideas into practical systems.
The Data-Head: You partner with RevOps to track how product launches impact the bottom line. You have a Data-informed mindset with a bias toward execution.
The Influencer: You excel at driving cross-functional collaboration and leading through influence as a senior individual contributor (no direct reports).
You have an academic background in Business, Marketing, or a related technical field.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Why This Role Matters
We are investing heavily in Agentic Workflows and AI capabilities. This is a high-visibility role where your work directly dictates our growth trajectory. You aren't just joining a company; you are shaping how multi-location brands interact with AI for the next decade.
This role ensures that what we build is what we win with.
PinMeTo was founded in 2013, when location data of most companies was outdated, inconsistent or simply missing on services like Google, Facebook and Apple. The vision was to provide a solution that enables brands with multiple locations to connect with their customers, outperform their competitors and thrive. Since then we have grown to 100+ employees located in 8 countries, helping 1,000+ companies manage 125,000+ locations worldwide. Trusted by enterprise companies like H&M, 7-Eleven, and Hertz, PinMeTo stands as a leading player within the local search and marketing technology industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7481109-1960198". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pinmeto AB
(org.nr 556941-6893), https://careers.pinmeto.com
Adelgatan 9 (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
PinMeTo Jobbnummer
9869197