Product Marketing Lead
Jeppesen Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jeppesen Systems AB i Göteborg
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop innovative optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement, delivering more value to our clients, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and Big Data analytics.
At our central Gothenburg office, we are currently looking for a Product Marketing Lead to work with our portfolio of Crew and Network Operations products.
Product Marketing Assignment
At Jeppesen in Gothenburg, we are developing and promoting applications used for Airline Crew, Network and Operations Management, which are used in the airline Operation Control Center (OCC). Crew Product Portfolio - we provide airlines with solutions that help airlines improve operational stability, maximize schedule safety, and even create opportunities to improve crew quality of life.
Network & Operations Management Portfolio - we provide airlines with solutions that help with assigning the right aircraft to the right flight to predict and prevent down-line disruptions, these tools assist to lighten the airline staff's workload, so teams can focus more time on strategic, value-adding activities.
Position Responsibilities:
The Product Marketing Lead will work directly with Portfolio teams, Marketing, Sales, and Product Development to oversee and provide guidance on communicating technical aspects, value and benefits of Boeing/Jeppesen products to airline customers, media, internal partners, and other key constituencies.
Leads the development of product and service messaging to promote the value of products and services and differentiate them from the competition.
Consults and provides guidance on Boeing and competitors' products and services to internal customers to support business decisions, sales strategies and training etc. Providing market guidance for annual long-range business planning.
Communicates discovered customer feedback and requested requirements to influence the development of new or improved products, services and features. In addition, the PMM works to provide input and guidance on technical and business benefits, advantages and differentiators of products and services supporting the strategic positioning of Boeing/Jeppesen products and services.
Serves as key member of multiple cross functional teams.
Required Qualifications
Fluent in English
Bachelor's Degree or Master's Degree from an accredited course of study or equivalent
Natural customer and partner relationship building skills: Develops and sustains productive customer and partner relationships.
Product, Operational and Acquisition Process Acumen: Confidently and effectively integrates product, operational knowledge and acquisition process into a customer discussion.
Customer Knowledge: Knowledge of techniques to help identify a customer's organization, capabilities, practices, support resources, preferences, problems, and other constraints in order to provide effective product support and technical issue resolution.
Marketing Analytical Methods: Knowledge of marketing core analytical methods and tools (e.g., Operating Cost, Performance, Fleet Planning, Network Analysis, Financial, Revenue Analysis, etc).
Marketing Materials and Media: Demonstrates an expert understanding of using integrated marketing and media strategies. Ability to write creative briefs that clearly articulate creative direction and measures of success in order to inform internal and external resources. Be able to develop product messaging that articulates value creation and benefits.
Presentation Skills and Techniques: Knowledge of presentation techniques.
Drive to understand customers' needs and priorities: Places priority on understanding customer needs and takes ownership on finding solutions, effectively using empathy, and patience and collaboration skills.
Influence the customer and shape requirements: Uses appropriate techniques in order to gain agreement and commitment to drive results.
Preferred Qualifications
Airline Industry Knowledge: Have a working knowledge of the typical airline organization, operations, policies and procedures, products, requirements, capabilities, practices, constraints, etc. as it relates to flight operations.
Industry Awareness: Understands, builds, and uses industry knowledge for planning and performance accomplishment. This includes knowledge of competition and strategic partners.
Product and Services Value: Knowledge of the value that Boeing/Jeppesen products and services bring to customer airline's business (cost and revenue implications) from both an internal and customer perspective. Understands value analysis methodologies used by multiple airline customers to effectively demonstrate Boeing/Jeppesen product and services advantages to drive customer perceptions, airplane and service purchase decisions, and influence business decisions.
Typical Education/Experience:
Education/experience typically acquired through advanced technical education (e.g. Bachelor) and typically 14 or more years' related work experience or an equivalent combination of technical education and experience (e.g. PhD+9 years' related work experience, Master+12 years' related work experience, 18 years' related work experience, etc.).
More questions?
Further information of our portfolio is found at https://ww2.jeppesen.com/airline-crew-optimization-solutions/
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense. This requisition is for an international, locally hired position in Sweden. Successful candidates must be able to obtain and maintain legal authorization to work in Sweden for continued employment. Benefits and pay are determined at the local level and are not part of Boeing U.S. based payroll.
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
(org.nr 556484-0303)
Odinsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Jeppesen Jobbnummer
7323141