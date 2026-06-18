Product Marketing Director
Rovio Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rovio Sweden AB i Stockholm
Join us to shape the future of one of the world's most iconic mobile games! We're looking for a Product Marketing Director to lead the global product marketing strategy for Angry Birds 2, Rovio's flagship live title. You'll be the strategic force behind the game's audience growth, brand strength, and long-term player engagement.
Here are some of the fun and impactful things you will do:
Lead the product marketing vision and strategy for Angry Birds 2, defining the brand positioning and overseeing our 360 marketing activities.
In close collaboration with the game team and marketers, bring new features and seasonal events to life with compelling campaign narratives that maximise growth opportunities.
Drive success across social media by fostering a thriving community, and connecting us with our fans. Winning on social media in the age of short form content is the key!
Manage App Store Optimization (ASO) across global platforms, making sure players can easily find and start loving the game.
Represent the voice of the player within the Game leadership team, using data insights to inform and support product and marketing priorities.
Lead and support the Angry Birds 2 Product Marketing, Community and Player Support teams, fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence.
Experience and skills we are looking for:
You have extensive consumer marketing leadership, as well as experience in the games as a service industry
You have a track record of creating comprehensive marketing strategies that successfully blend innovative product features with compelling brand narratives.
You have deep, hands-on expertise in managing and optimizing key organic channels, including App Store Optimization (ASO), social media marketing, and community management.
You are a supportive leader with excellent strategic skills, able to build trust and influence cross-functional teams and senior stakeholders.
You understand mobile game KPIs, monetization models, and player psychology, especially within the casual genre.
You have prior experience managing partnerships, brand collaborations and PR activities.
The position is based in Rovio's Stockholm office, in the heart of the city. Rovio Stockholm is an office-first workplace, with high flexibility to enable work-family balance. Face to face time enables innovation and collaboration within the team!
If you are currently based in another country, do not let this stop you from applying! Rovio offers relocation support from start to finish for you and your family members who may be relocating with you.
Please send your CV (and Portfolio when applicable) in English. We look forward to speaking to you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
(org.nr 556887-3763)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Ville Taulo ville.taulo@rovio.com Jobbnummer
9971092