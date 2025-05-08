Product Manager within Tier! Gothenburg
Stoneridge Electronics AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stoneridge Electronics AB i Göteborg
, Örebro
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Product Manager to our Gothenburg site
The successful candidate will play a key role in setting up the strategy of our vision/camera and driver assistance electronic systems, developing the business and the product, managing the requests for quotes from our customers, and ensuring the maintenance of our product P&L.
This role involves partnering with colleagues globally and working with cross-functional teams to drive and ensure alignment with organizational goals.
Main Purpose
Conduct comprehensive market, industry, and competitive analysis,
Develop product strategies and roadmap in collaboration with Engineering,
Align commercial operations with strategic plans, including revenue and profitability,
Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure competitive cost structures,
Develop marketing and sales strategies,
Drive and manage the RFQ process, collaborating closely with Project Managers,
Collaborate with Project Managers to ensure financial targets are achieved,
Facilitate regular P&L reviews.
Education
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in project management or engineering with strong academic results, or equivalent background
Experience and requirements
Minimum 10 years of work experience, knowhow and skills from working as a Product Manager and with customer relationships.
Experience with a Tier 1 automotive supplier, in the domain of vision, camera, electronics.
Strong drive and focus on results (P&L).
Description of characteristics
Ability to handle Complexity,
Ability to assess Risks,
Ability to work in fast paced organization,
Promote Agility within the organization,
Fluent in Swedish and in English, written and spoken Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stoneridge Electronics AB
(org.nr 556442-9388), https://www.stoneridge.com/
Regnbågsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9329016