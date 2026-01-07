Product Manager within Safety and Awareness Systems
2026-01-07
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
In a rapidly changing world, the demand for Saab's products and capabilities grows. As we continue to expand, we need more people that share our vision of "Keeping People and Society safe". We're currently looking for a talented Product Manager to join us in shaping the future of Safety and Awareness solutions.
You will work alongside some of the most skilled professionals in the industry, contributing to the development of complex, advanced technologies. You'll collaborate closely with experienced colleagues, gaining valuable experience and furthering your career while supporting the success of key projects and programs.
We develop and manufacture qualified systems and software applications for fixed-wings, helicopters and UAVs. The goal is to provide increased flight safety and operational capability by ensuring pilot situational awareness 24/7 in all weather conditions. We provide systems with real-time, fused imagery and guidance including synthetic vision and terrain warning systems. Our projects are carried out in an international environment.
Your profile
To thrive in the role of Product Manager, you should have a keen interest in driving product development, a genuine technical interest and financial understanding. You should possess the ability to supply energy to the group.
You have good knowledge and experience of complex products and systems. Furthermore, you are independent, driven, and pragmatic. You have a strategic ability and an interest in following market trends and understanding customers' product needs today and tomorrow.
We place great emphasis on your communication skills and your ability to collaborate with others in both Swedish and English, both orally and in writing. You will meet customer representatives at various levels but also connect with people in Saab worldwide organization so you need to possess a high level of cultural sensitivity.
As a person, you are responsible, solution-oriented, persistent, structured, and methodical. We believe that you have a good technical understanding, hold an engineering degree and have +5 years work experience or have equivalent knowledge and competence. Military background and good understanding of Safety and Awareness Systems is advantageous.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-28
