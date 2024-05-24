Product Manager to Excillum!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with the company behind the world's brightest X-ray tube? Great, then you've come to the right place! Excillum is a leading company in the field of high-end microfocus and nano focus X-ray sources and was founded in 2007 by researchers from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). As a Product Manager at Excillum you will be a part of a company with a friendly and helpful work environment with humble and motivated colleagues and contribute to enable new science, improve medicine and enhance manufacturing by continuous development of state-of-the-art X-ray sources.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Excillum designs, develops, and manufactures X-ray sources with the world's highest brightness and with the worlds smallest spot depending on which product line you look at. The X-ray sources are used in a wide range of areas including quality assurance in semiconductors, electronics, and battery manufacturing. Other application areas are in the development of new medicine and research for example in biology, medicine, and material science. Since the start in 2007, Excillum has grown and today they are around 80 employees in Stockholm and you will belong to a team of 10 team members including business developers, segment manager and one more product manager. The role as Product Manager is a high impact role in contributing to Excillum's growth journey, both in existing and new markets. Except from your team, you will work closely with experts within other functions such as electronics, software, research, production, marketing, and sales and you report to Sara Haack, Head of Sales & Product Management. This position is placed at Excillum 's HQ in Kista, where we have both lab and production, which means you will work physically close to existing as well as coming products.
Job duties
Excillum has two product lines where you will focus on their NanoTube range is typically used for both cutting edge scientific x-ray microscopy exploring materials and biological structures at the nanoscale as well as high end non-destructive testing (NDT) securing quality and yield for a wide range of industrial applications. The product has a rapidly growing installed base globally with a high focus on the semiconductor and electronics industry. You will work with the product's life cycle from cradle to grave, managing existing products to ensure they continuously deliver on promise to customer, the base for continued successful company growth as well as identify, develop, package and bring new products to market. You are responsible to build the product roadmap based on customer needs as well as technology and innovation leaps. This entails bring product out of market as well as manage the remaining lifetime of installed base.
A close and continuous dialogue with customers ranging from the manufacturing industry to research academies is expected of you to ensure a solid foundation to build the product roadmap. Your focus will be to have a holistic view of the entire customer's organization and needs. To form that, you will interact with people from several areas such as production staff, R&D, sales and service as well as customers and suppliers, which also means this role will include some travel.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To be successful as a Product Manager at Excillum you should be result oriented, have the ability to form long term and trusting relationships both internally and externally and work both strategically and operationally with the with the product throughout the entire product lifecycle. You need to be able to strongly verbalize your thoughts and ideas, but with a collaborative and cooperative attitude, valuing others' views.
On top of that, you also have...
• A bachelor's or master's degree in engineering within a relevant area
• A few years of experience from working with product management/project management with products containing both hard- and software
• Experience of interfacing with different areas such as development, market, sales, service or equivalent.
• Very good knowledge in English
It will be seen as a merit if you have ...
• Experience in OEM business and/or integration of products into larger systems
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Extent: Fulltime
• Location: Kista, Stockholm
• This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Excillum's wish is that all questions go to Academic Work
• Contact details: Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Excillum on their website: https://www.excillum.com/ Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15104706". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8702808