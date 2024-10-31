Product Manager to evroc
Are you ready to make an impact? Were now looking for a dynamic Product Manager to join evrocs innovative team in Stockholm! In this exciting role, you will play a key part in shaping evrocs product strategy, driving initiatives that align with their mission to build a secure, sovereign, and sustainable hyperscale cloud.
About evrocAt evroc, we are building a secure, sovereign, and sustainable hyperscale cloud to reimagine the digital future of Europe. By joining our company, you have an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of next-generation cloud services. We are seeking intellectually curious and highly motivated team members who are ready to embrace the thrilling challenge of building the first European owned hyperscale cloud.
Location: Stockholm, 3 days in the officeJob type: Permanent position
The TeamDuring this early stage of our journey, we operate as an integrated and cohesive team, combining Product Management with Customer & Partner Success. This close collaboration ensures a unified view of customer needs, aligns product development with real-world feedback, and enhances communication and collaboration. By integrating these functions, we foster a customer-centric culture, improve resource allocation, streamline processes, and provide clear accountability. This approach leads to higher customer satisfaction, better product-market fit, faster time to market, and improved innovation.
As we scale our product management team over time, we envision forming multiple specialised teams, each focusing on specific products within evroc Cloud. By joining us at this foundational stage, you have a unique opportunity to significantly shape our product strategy, drive the direction of future development, and collaborate closely with other leaders in the field.
The Roleevroc is looking for an innovative Product Manager to join our team in Stockholm. In this role, you will play a crucial part in defining, developing, and driving our product strategy, ensuring alignment with evroc's mission of building a secure, sovereign and sustainable hyperscale cloud. You will lead product initiatives from ideation to execution, focusing on defining ground-breaking cloud solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers and the market.
What You'll Tackle
Understand customer needs, formulate problem statements, and drive the creation and execution of an inspiring product vision that sets the direction for future cloud solutions.
Establish and communicate a clear product vision that aligns with evroc's strategic goals.
Develop and maintain a comprehensive product roadmap with key milestones and deliverables.
Define product features and requirements, write specifications and user stories, and develop prototypes.
Collaborate with internal teams to execute the product vision and engage clients globally to implement product plans and deliver world-class cloud services.
Work closely with Sales and Marketing to define product positioning, launch strategies, and provide necessary documentation and training resources.
Coordinate efforts across Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Engineering, and other teams to ensure seamless customer engagement and project delivery.
Monitor market trends, competitive landscape, and regulatory changes to inform product strategy and maintain a competitive edge.
Support business development, identify strategic partnerships, and assist with customer onboarding, training, and support, leveraging insights from Customer Success to improve product offerings.
Skills We Value
Typically 5+ years of proven experience in product management, ideally in cloud services or related fields, with a track record of steering product strategies from conception through execution.
Visionary thinker with the ability to create and articulate a compelling product vision that inspires and motivates cross-functional teams.
Understanding of cloud technologies, data privacy regulations (GDPR) and sustainability practices.
Ability to manage multiple products and projects, ensuring timely delivery and meeting deadlines; ability to work independently and take initiative.
Strong problem-solving skills and a strategic mindset to navigate complex challenges.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, capable of aligning multiple stakeholders and driving cross-functional teamwork.
Ability to effectively interact with engineers - the ideal candidate will possess the necessary technical background to understand and communicate technical requirements.
Fluency in English is required.
Experience with large-scale distributed systems is a plus.
evroc offerevroc offer a competitive salary and an equity package to attract the best. Whether it's the cosmopolitan allure of London, the vibrant Stockholm, or the Mediterranean charm of Sophia Antipolis, you're poised for an inspiring work environment and a captivating local culture!At evroc, diversity is our strength. We champion an inclusive environment where every background - ethnicity, age, gender identity, beliefs, and culture - is celebrated.
