Product Manager, Product Planning Marine
2023-04-27
BUSINESS UNIT MARINE
Product Management Marine is looking for a
Product Manager, Product Planning Marine
Are you someone who enjoys spending time out on the water? If the answer is yes, imagine working in a profession where boating was actually part of the job description. Picture a role that gives you the opportunity to explore and shape the future of marine propulsion. Now, look no further than Volvo Penta to make this a reality.
We're seeking a Product Manager in Göteborg, Sweden to lead product planning for one of our subsegments within our marine business unit. You could be just the person we're looking for!
Your new colleagues
Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment.
We strongly believe that high performance comes from having fun at work, and the courage to think outside the box. We are both world leading and pioneers in our field.
In Product Management Marine, you find a healthy mix of different boaters. We all treasure being on the water and mixes business with pleasure on a regular basis. We have a friendly attitude and love a good laugh.
Right now, we are looking for a Product Manager, Product Planning Marine.
Your new job
Volvo Penta is a system supplier of power solutions from helm to propeller including easy boating electronics. We deliver a seamless experience with superior maneuverability and are expanding into new technologies such as electromobility and connectivity.
Our secret to succeeding in developing the products and features the customers ask for as well as the once they did not yet knew they needed is to understand and know the customer as well as to understand how the end user uses the boat. This is where you come in!
As product manager, you will be responsible for the long-term planning of a part of the Volvo Penta marine product range. Your role is to be the voice of the customer internally throughout the product lifecycle, always actively working to identify product features that deliver unique benefits and superior value to the customer.
Your contribution:
Customer success is a leading star for Volvo Group and in this role the opportunity to contribute is obvious. You understand the core of customer success and reflect upon solutions and decisions from different angles and perspectives to find the best possible solution for the customer.
Networking and relationships are important to you and you like meeting new people and contacts. Teamwork is easy and you appreciate to be able to contribute but also ask your colleagues for support when needed.
You have confidence in your own knowledge while being curious and open to new perspectives. You can build on the pool of knowledge and assets within Volvo Penta, the broader Volvo Group as well as external partners.
We believe you have a University degree as the basis for your career. You probably have a background in the marine industry, technology development or a strong track record in strategical work.
You are fluent in English, both in business and privately as well as in speaking and writing and you feel comfortable presenting in front of an audience.
In prioritizing candidates, we will pay attention to matching your profile to team culture, experience, gender and spirit.
The position is based in Göteborg, Sweden.
Start Date & Timeline
We will start interviewing immediately and will close the recruitment as soon as possible. Last application date is May 25, 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Hiring Manager:
Anna Lindgren, Director Product Planning Marine
• 46 31 322 60 34
HR contact:
Kristina Rundbäck, VP HR Business Unit Marine
• 46 31 323 62 90
About us
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines under the leading brands Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, UD Trucks, Eicher, SDLG, Terex Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, Sunwin Bus and Volvo Penta.
With Volvo Penta, a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who works with passion, trust each other and embraces change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Så ansöker du
