Data Engineer - Python and Data Integration Developer
2023-12-25
We are in search of a skilled and motivated Data Developer with expertise in Python and data integration to join our team. As a key member, you will play a crucial role in understanding the existing data structure and tables, analyzing data based on use cases to deliver business value, and implementing predictive and proactive service management solutions.
Main Responsibilities:
Utilize Python to manipulate and cleanse data for ease of use.
Read data from REST API using Python and create data pipelines, scheduling them to ingest data into SQL Server tables.
Read data from Azure Graph and create data pipelines to SQL Server.
Apply hands-on experience in Python, with proficiency in libraries such as pandas, NumPy, SQLAlchemy, and Matplotlib for effective data processing.
Demonstrate expertise in data pipeline creation using REST API and Azure MS Graph, employing Python and shell scripting.
Possess a good understanding of JSON files and the ability to process them in Python.
Conduct data modeling to comprehend the data structure and model it for enterprise use.
Utilize SQL Server and Query language for effective database management.
Implement database views, complex joins, and concepts like Star & Snowflake schema, Fact & Dimensions, OLTP/OLAP, and role/row level security.
Required Skills:
Hands-on experience in Python.
Good experience with libraries like pandas, NumPy, SQLAlchemy, and Matplotlib.
Proficiency in data pipeline creation using REST API and Azure MS Graph using Python and shell scripting.
Strong understanding of JSON files and their processing in Python.
Experience in data modeling for enterprise use.
Proficient in SQL Server and Query language.
Preferred Skills:
Experience working in an Agile/Scrum framework.
Familiarity with Microsoft Flow.
Scripting and Python programming skills.
Understanding of Data Fabric.
Familiarity with database views, complex joins, and concepts like Star & Snowflake schema, Fact & Dimensions, OLTP/OLAP, and role/row level security.
