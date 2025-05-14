Product Manager Product Data & Strategy
Job Description
As a Product Manager within our Data Product & Strategy team, you will play a pivotal role in driving the development, implementation, and management of data products within our organization. You will lead a multi-competence group of Data Engineers, Data Analysts, Business Analysts, Data Scientists, and Data and Machine Learning Engineers in close collaboration with key stakeholders to deliver high-quality data products within and outside AIAD.
Together with the other Product Managers, you will define the strategic vision and the product roadmap of our data product. This will be based on an understanding of how to apply data and AI, to address the business requirements from stakeholders across the company.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with product managers and stakeholders to define the strategic direction for data product development, aligning it with business goals and customer needs.
Follow agile methodologies and best practices to facilitate efficient and iterative product development.
Work closely with cross-functional areas, including DE/DS/ML and Platform Arch/design, to identify data product requirements, prioritize features, and ensure timely delivery.
Define high-level KPIs/OKRs and align them with the respective Product/Engineering Managers, supporting a data-driven environment.
Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in data management, machine learning, and data product technologies, and evaluate their potential impact on our organization.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
We believe you are an ambitious team player, full of drive and optimism. We also believe you are structured and thorough with good communication skills and driven to identify new possibilities and improve ways of working. You are highly solution-oriented, quickly adapting to changes in scope and time plan. To be successful in this role we also see that you:
Extensive experience in Product Management
Strong communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders
Functional knowledge of lean-agile development and methodologies as well as product vision creation and product roadmap development
Ability to build end-to-end product strategy, including definition of scope, roadmap, and KPIs, and understand product development from ideation to release
Capable of gathering, analyzing, and understanding customer and business needs and understanding impact against product backlog and impact on team
Able to clearly express the connections between larger business goals and small backlog items for team members
Technical Expertise: Possess an understanding of data management principles and data product lifecycle to drive the development and delivery of high-quality data products.
Proficiency in integrating qualitative and quantitative research, product analysis, and customer insights into product requirements.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
