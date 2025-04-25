Product Manager Or And Rm Science
Product Manager OR and RM Science
In the newly established team for Operational Research and RM Science, we shape the future of dynamic pricing, revenue and offer optimization at SAS. Short-term, our priority is to implement ticket dynamic pricing. This is just the start though. In parallel, we actively prepare the revenue and offer optimization of tomorrow, powered by AI and Data Science. Help us identify opportunities and how to turn them into value for our business!
Challenges you will work on:
As the Product Manager OR and RM Science, you have three main responsibilities: drive the Dynamic Pricing project, inform our longer-term OR agenda, and inspire with a data-driven mindset.
* You are a key member in the Dynamic Pricing project at SAS, which is our team's top priority in 2025. You work with cross-functional stakeholders, AI/Data Science teams, and vendors, driving smooth implementation and ensuring the project delivers on its value. You monitor pricing effectiveness, turn data into actionable insights, calibrate and benchmark model outputs, as well as analyze market trends and competitors, all to maximize the value to SAS.
* In parallel to Dynamic Pricing, you identify opportunities for value creation within RM and neighboring functions like Network and Commercial. Examples are to improve forecast or intervention accuracy. Since our team is new, this problem discovery is your opportunity to shape our OR agenda much more than in an established structure.
* You lead with example how to turn data into insights, into a product strategy, and ultimately into value. You push an experimentation mindset and culture at SAS and identify supporting tools and methods. We want to become highly confident in making the right decisions based on data.
To be successful, we believe you have:
Most important is a growth mindset and the motivation to drive value and shape our new team's roadmap. We also believe that you have:
* Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Engineering, Math, Science, Economics, Business).
* Experience in airline revenue management is a plus, especially in dynamic pricing, continuous pricing, context-specific pricing, or AI-driven pricing. Experience with revenue/yield/pricing/offer optimization from any other industry is a plus as well.
* Overall familiarity with airline IT (reservation, distribution, shopping, etc.) is a plus.
* Product Manager experience in AI, ML, and Data Science is a plus.
* Strong data analysis, coding, and visualization skills (e.g., Excel, Python, R, SQL, Power BI).
* Strategic thinking as well as analytical and problem-solving skills, with a track record of translating data insights into actionable strategies into value.
* Communication skills to simplify complex analyses and effectively engage diverse audiences (tech and non-tech).
Understanding of basic economic and pricing principles.
Join us, contribute to our new team of talented professionals, and influence our long-term strategy in a dynamic environment. We welcome diverse perspectives and particularly encourage applications from women.
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
* Convenient Commute: Benefit from a non-stop bus service connecting our office to Solna station, and commuter trains, alongside a network of cycle paths.
Other of Importance
* Deadline for application: 2025/05/16. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Desired start date: As soon as possible.
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period.
* This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), but Copenhagen can be discussed as an explicit alternative option. You will be expected to work onsite.
To be eligible for this position you need an EU-work permit. Please note that we ask you to inform us if you currently have a valid EU-work permit.
