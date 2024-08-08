Product Manager, End of Life -Core R&T
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
As The Product Manager, End of Life - Core R&T for Cytiva you will work alongside the CORE product management team to identify specific chromatography resins that are at, or transitioning from 'mature' to 'End of Life' product life cycle phase.
This position is part of the BioProcess Product Management Organization located in Uppsala and will be an on-site role. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Work alongside the CORE product management team to identify specific chromatography resins that are at, or transitioning from 'mature' to 'End of Life' product life cycle phase.
Take responsibility for this portfolio of materials, and where appropriate embark on the discontinuation process, based on a prioritization of such materials from discontinuation candidate identification, discontinuation process & project support through to ultimately discontinuing materials.
As responsible person for these materials you will apply the specific processes, operating mechanisms and ad hoc action such as:
Pricing process
Long term forecast
Product care initiatives, including raising business cases to support requests, engaging wider functions to increase traction to resolve issues.
On Time Delivery (OTD) improvements
Quality Response
Responding to incoming customer questions
In addition, across the wider CORE resins, you will own the responsibility to:
Identify and reduce Scrap and slow movers, following the standard process
And be front line support for:
Customer visit / audit support
Complaint case management
Impact assessment reviewer
As an integral member of the product management team, you will actively support and be supported by the product management team.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree in Life Sciences or Business
Business and customer-oriented with demonstrated ability to deliver results
Ability to understand and apply data to define actions and support decisions
Internal and external customer facing experience that demonstrates the capability to influence stakeholders
Fluency in English both written & oral communication
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Previous experience within Product Management
The following systems: MAGIC, Qlik & SFDC
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
