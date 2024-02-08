Product Manager Cybersecurity
2024-02-08
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
We're looking for Product Manager Cybersecurity to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
As a Product Manager for Cybersecurity, you will define and drive the success of our products needed for a secure production environment for our consumer facing experiences as well as our cloud/backend services and also the appliance electronics platform. We not only expect you to create value in ensuring trust among connectivity components and provide tooling for secure coding for our developers, we also look to define and drive products that strengthen our cybersecurity resilience.
In detail, you will:
• Based on overall digital experience strategy and together with our Cybersecurity Engineers and Architects define and drive vision and success of Cybersecurity for our connected products at Electrolux. Align stakeholders around the vision for the product.
• Beyond the vision, define strategic themes that will guide the Cybersecurity team at least a year ahead in time.
• Act as an evangelist and with the help of the Cybersecurity team spread knowledge and learnings of why cybersecurity is important within the organization.
• Prioritize product features, capabilities, performance, security, and global scalability. Lead the OKRs (Objectives & Key Results) definition and contribute to those of the whole DX (Digital Experience) organization.
• Optimize unit economy, scalability, and performance across all products.
• Be accountable to deliver an excellent set of products and experiences with our Cybersecurity Engineers and Architects.
Who you are:
• Approx. 5 years experience in Product Management roles in software products
• Background in Cybersecurity with exposure to apps, and cloud systems
• Knowledge of Cybersecurity between software and hardware would be a plus
• Capability to build bridges and a common roadmap towards shared objectives
You're excited about communication towards engineering and other product teams and areas; fluency in strategic planning, build time and continuous delivery in production
