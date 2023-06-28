Product Manager, Bank
Majority Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Majority Sweden AB i Stockholm
MAJORITY is a groundbreaking mobile banking service built for migrants, by migrants. Global migration is a 21st-century reality, whether people are following their dreams, love, or new experiences. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the ambitious, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve their dreams. We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Thus, our mission is to provide migrants the tools they need to thrive in their new country. Come join us!
We are MAJORITY, people without borders from 20+ countries around the world. The most important thing for us is working with ambitious people who are passionate about making a difference and keen to help us achieve our mission. Does that sound like you? Then we'd love to hear from you.
We are looking for someone to work in the Product team to build and manage MAJORITY's core banking products. You will report to the Head of the Bank Product team.
The Bank Product team is responsible for a wide scope, from making it possible for users to add money to their MAJORITY account to ensuring their debit card works perfectly when they're shopping. From making a peer-to-peer payment platform to collaborating with key partners in the financial sector. All this while being obsessed with providing a stellar customer service experience for our users.
The financial services landscape is complex and ever evolving. Therefore your impact and potential to grow is limitless. Come solve real problems for real people.
What's the role?
Manage the entire product life cycle from ideation, to planning, execution and launch
Develop a deep understanding of our user's needs, MAJORITY's strategic position, financial market and our competitors
Create the product area roadmap in collaboration with the team
Drive product development (BE and FE) together with a team of engineers, designers, compliance, finance, marketers and sales to deliver products that our users love
Own performance of products and work with the CRM team to drive growth
Inspire and influence key stakeholders in order to align intent, resources, and prioritization
Build and manage strong relationships with external partners
Who we're looking for
A self-motivator who thrives in a fast-paced, start-up environment with a humble and scrappy mindset
A person with grit and dedication, paired with a winning attitude
Someone who is obsessed with details but also knows when something is good enough
An expert in navigating hard problems with many constraints, using sound judgment to assess risks, and to lay out your argument in a well-structured, data-informed, written narrative
You have a high ambition and want to make a difference in the organization and the world
Requirements
A minimum of 5 years' experience as a product manager
Experience with app-based consumer products
Fintech experience is not mandatory but a plus
We believe in recruiting talent from around the globe. This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden. We will support relocation to Stockholm for a star candidate with the right company culture fit.
We are MAJORITY. We are international, ambitious, kind, and love to win. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Majority Sweden AB
(org.nr 559275-6711), http://www.majority.com
Jakobsbergsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7922453