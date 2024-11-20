Product Manager Atlassian
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
The Atlassian Product Manager role is part of Sinch's global Enterprise IT organization, managing our internal IT services. In this role it is important to be self-going, forward looking, great collaborator and with a can-do attitude to be successful together with us.
Key tasks and responsibilities as the Product Manager of Atlassian is to take an E2E custodian responsibility of the platform globally. This entails developing the Product strategy and technology roadmap based on business needs, market technology developments and best practices. Furthermore, the Product Manager is expected to:
Take lead of the Cloud migration project currently being executed including merging of local Atlassian instances of Jira and Confluence.
Act as a subject matter expert to educate other parts of the organization regarding best practices within the Atlassian product portfolio.
Drive solution design, architecture, and implementation across Jira SW, Jira SM, and Confluence in alignment with business stakeholder requirements.
Safeguard quality of the Atlassian product portfolio to ensure changes are introduced and managed properly.
Budget and license management to ensure efficiency in the delivery of the Atlassian related products and services.
Engage with external partners to participate in contract renewals, project work and service delivery.
In this role you will have the opportunity to influence and make an impact on the area moving forward. Atlassian is used across the company e.g. in our Engineering teams and internal support functions, hence it is a high visibility role from and IT perspective. You will work together with different teams across the business and a collaborative and listening mindset is important to succeed.
REQUIREMENTS
A university degree combined with at least 7 years of relevant technical experience in Atlassian preferably both in Cloud and Data Center.
Professional & concise communication skills.
Leadership skills, capability to drive and motivate both self and others.
Ability to drive change in global organizations.
Planning and prioritization of time and resources.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
