Product Manager, Analytical testing
2024-10-30
Role Overview:
The Global Product Manager (GPM) of Analytical Testing is responsible for managing the product portfolio, including product planning and execution throughout its lifecycle. This involves supporting and guiding regional stakeholders, prioritizing product requirements, and collaborating with teams across R&D, marketing, sales, finance, and operations. The GPM works closely with the Director of Product Management to define the vision for the product portfolio, ensuring that both financial targets and customer satisfaction goals are achieved.
Key Responsibilities: Product Portfolio Management: Develop and drive the product vision, build business cases, and manage product lifecycle to achieve financial and customer satisfaction goals.
Collaboration: Work cross-functionally with Global Product Marketing, R&D, Operations, Finance, and Regional Sales teams to ensure seamless product development and roadmapping.
Customer Engagement: Engage with both internal and external customers to gather market insights and translate them into actionable product strategies.
Market Research & Analysis: Conduct competitive product research and develop intelligence to inform product strategies and business cases.
Strategic Leadership: Oversee product performance and quality while aligning with global marketing and corporate strategies to drive sales growth and profitability.
Qualifications:
Education: Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry, Bioanalytical Chemistry, Clinical Chemistry,Engineering, or related health sciences preferred.
Experiencein product management, applications, or marketing within a related industry, with a proven track record of product lifecycle management and successful product launches.
Strong analytical, quantitative problem-solving skills, and financial acumen.
Excellent organizational, leadership, and communication skills with experience in cross-functional team collaboration.
Proficiency in English required; additional languages are a plus.
Application Process - Join Us
Please submit your application by November 24th 2024. Include your CV and a cover letter detailing your interest in the role and relevant experience. We will review applications on a rolling basis and contact shortlisted candidates for interviews.
