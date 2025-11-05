Product Manager
Sinch Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
Join Sinch as a Product Manager for Agentic Experience.
AI bots, agents, and assistants will transform how tasks and business processes are automated across industries. A critical enabler of this shift is the ability for agents to communicate seamlessly with end users across mobile channels - including messaging, voice, and email.
Protocols such as MCP (Model Context Protocol) are emerging to power this new ecosystem of agent-to-platform communication, but the space is still in its early days - from standards to deployment, hosting, and monetization models.
In this role, you will define and shape how Sinch presents and adapts our APIs for AI agents, enabling them to accomplish their tasks efficiently and at scale. You will become Sinch's internal expert on agent communication, tracking ecosystem developments, experimenting with new approaches, and driving requirements that ensure our platform is ready for this next era.
The Opportunity
We see the agentic experience as strategically critical to Sinch's success. As AI rapidly reshapes the technology landscape, this is a unique chance to build something foundational at the intersection of AI, APIs, and global communications.
This is a newly established role within Sinch's API Experience product domain. You'll join a growing team of product managers and engineers, with the opportunity to shape culture and create new, high-impact products.
You'll work closely with teams focused on developer experience, documentation, sample apps, ecosystem plugins, and product API development, ensuring that Sinch's APIs are not just agent-compatible, but agent-optimized.
Key Responsibilities
Be on top of agent communication protocols and patterns, continuously scanning the market for developments and opportunities.
Define and drive the product strategy and roadmap for agentic experience across Sinch's API suite, ensuring APIs are easy for AI agents to discover and consume.
Build the relevant capabilities You and your team will build and own the capabilities, such as the core MCP server or ways to enable our APIs to easily be consumed by agents.
Work with multiple product development teams to integrate their APIs into the agentic ecosystem using your team's capabilities and standards, ensuring seamless compatibility and high-quality interactions.
Experiment with tools, frameworks, and hosting models to identify the most effective approaches for enabling agent communication at scale.
Establish metrics and data tracking frameworks to measure adoption, performance, and ecosystem growth.
Collaborate closely with engineering teams, developer experience, and technical writers to bring new capabilities from concept to launch.
Champion a platform mindset, making it simple for internal product teams to connect their products to your ecosystem, while insulating them from rapid market shifts.
REQUIREMENTS
Proven experience in product management for developer platforms, APIs, or technical ecosystems - ideally in a B2B or CPaaS/communications environment.
Strong technical acumen with the ability to understand complex API architectures, developer tools, and emerging standards (e.g., MCP), and translate these into clear product strategies.
Entrepreneurial and adaptable mindset, comfortable operating in fast-evolving technology domains with a high degree of ambiguity.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills, able to work effectively across multiple product and engineering teams and influence stakeholders at all levels.
Strategic thinker with a data-driven approach, capable of defining success metrics, analyzing adoption trends, and making decisions based on insights and experimentation.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation at this time.
Applicants must:
Hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship.
Have a valid Swedish work permit.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), https://sinch.com/
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9590002