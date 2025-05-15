Product Manager
2025-05-15
Together we create solutions that simplify life for the many people
At Ikano Bank, we thrive on values and collaboration. Join us in making a difference.
At Ikano Bank, our core values - common sense and simplicity, working together, and daring to be different - guide us in all that we do. We believe in operating on fair terms, whether it's for our clients, our customers, or ourselves. Founded by Ingvar Kamprad, with an entrepreneurial spirit and IKEA heritage, we are entrepreneurial bank with big ambitions.
Your role & responsibilities as Product Manager
• Responsible for technical performance in accordance with the bank and local market strategy
• Ensure that desired product and customer outcomes are achieved so that the business line is managed in a sustainable way consistent with the bank's policies and guidelines
• Secure that the product is compliant and meet regulatory demands
• Owner of the local product technical setup & documentation
• Follow up on product specific costs regarding suppliers owned by Operations & IT
• Validate and approve product and services transition to production delivered in releases
• Manage idea and product development together with Business Line Managers towards IT Service Managers
What skills will you bring?
• Strong IT knowledge
• Service-minded
• Business & solution oriented
• Positive team player
• Able and daring to simplify the complex
What experience will you bring?
• 3 years experience in financial services.
• Experience in IT and vendor management
• Experience in optimizing processes
• Experience from a complex multivendor organization
• Experience working at Ikano Bank is a strong advantage
• Fluent in English
Are you the one for Ikano?
Ikano has a strong focus on our company Values, Leadership principles, and the requirements of Banking and Financial Services. As an employee at Ikano the values - "Simplicity/Common Sense", "Working Together", "Daring to be different" are at the core of how we work. As leaders we Drive, Deliver, Inspire and Care about our colleagues and customers. Furthermore, as any Bank or Financial Service provider there are regulations and requirements that we must upheld, and an interest and understanding the value of these is a given.
Join us now - together we will find a better way
This position is a full-time employment with location in Hyllie.
We look forward to receiving your application with a CV and cover letter no later than the 27th of May. Please note that we are unable to accept any applications via email.
We respectfully decline any contact from recruitment or advertisement agencies.
About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair, and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people and businesses. Its offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. Ikano Bank operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria, and is part of Ingka Group. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded.
