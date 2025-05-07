Product Manager
2025-05-07
We are developing a cutting-edge technology for ultra-sensitive and precise mutation detection - driving improved cancer care and precision medicine.
We are a young, fast-growing company with an agile, cross-functional work environment. With open, respectful, and prestige-free colleagues and a leadership team focused on growth, we offer the perfect place to make an impact.
Your Role
As a Product Manager, you will be pivotal in ensuring that we develop and deliver products that meet genuine market needs. You will be responsible for collecting and analyzing data that supports both product development and sales, helping us provide assays suited for both research and clinical use.
You will shape our product portfolio, guide go-to-market efforts, and be a strong advocate for user-centered innovation. Internally, you will act as the bridge between R&D, Sales, Applications, and Regulatory Affairs, ensuring that our work is aligned, efficient, and customer-focused.
You will also work closely with external stakeholders such as researchers, clinicians, and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to secure market insights and continuously strengthen our product offering.
Your main responsibilities will include: Contributing with data to support the entire product lifecycle - from concept to launch and beyond.
Translating market and customer insights into actionable product strategies.
Defining product positioning and messaging that resonates with target users.
Driving go-to-market planning and supporting commercial teams with training and content.
Responsibility for generating content and marketing materials related to products, aimed at supporting sales efforts and increasing product visibility in the market.
Tracking product performance and customer feedback to inform improvements.
You will report to the Sales Director and be part of the commercial team, playing a critical role in making our revolutionary technology for mutation detection accessible to clinicians and researchers. We are on a start-up journey, meaning we adapt quickly, so your tasks may evolve as we grow.
At Rarity Bioscience, we believe in fostering a vibrant and collaborative work environment. We have co-located all functions in a modern office in Uppsala Science Park and we regularly organize team get-togethers and off-site events to strengthen our bonds and celebrate our successes. Join us to be part of a dynamic team that values both professional growth and personal connections.
Your Profile
We are seeking a technically skilled Product Manager with experience in a similar role and a strong foundation in molecular biology or related fields, enabling you to understand our superRCA technology.
As this is a new role, strong self-leadership is essential - you will build processes, drive initiatives, and help shape how we work with product management. You thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, are flexible, and enjoy taking ownership beyond a strict job description when needed.
Qualifications: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Life Science, Molecular Biology, Biotechnology, or a related field.
A few years of experience from a similar role, preferably in diagnostics.
Technical understanding, ideally with experience in molecular biology technologies.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with experience collaborating across R&D, Sales, Product development, and Regulatory Affairs.
High degree of self-leadership, with the ability to work independently and proactively in a fast-paced environment.
Comfortable in a flexible role that may require "wearing many hats."
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Willingness to travel internationally as part of customer engagement, product launches, and market development activities.
Application
Join a growing company in full flow, where collaboration is key and off-sites are prioritized. With short decision-making processes and a leadership team working alongside you in an open office, you'll have the chance to make a real impact and shape the future of the business.
Not convinced? Give us a call and we can explain why this is an opportunity you cannot miss. Please do not hesitate to reach out to Sandra Bydell Sveder, Recruitment Consultant (sandra.sveder@sallyq.se
or 076-319 96 88).
