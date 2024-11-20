Product Manager
About MAG (in brief!)
At MAG Interactive we make mobile games that feel good. As a part of this fun and dynamic industry, it's our mission to spread joy to players around the world. With over 350 million downloads globally, we credit our success to our awesome colleagues and we hope you'll join the team!
The role - Product Manager
As Product Manager, you'll be a key member of a multi-disciplinary team dedicated to boosting the performance and player engagement of our games. You'll focus on optimizing game performance for engagement, monetization and retention, and using data-driven insights to innovate and stay ahead of the competition. You'll collaborate closely with a talented team to build impactful features and updates, create event calendars, and refine currency and pricing strategies to maximize engagement and revenue. You'll also work closely with our marketing team to develop user acquisition strategies and maintain a clear product roadmap, prioritizing features that deliver the greatest value. Ultimately, your work will help build a playbook of best practices that will influence both existing and future games at MAG.About you You have been working on live F2P games with millions of players. You understand how to optimize the economy and the scheduling of events to maximize player spend, whilst keeping the game fun and engaging. You love to share your knowledge and ideas with others and you are excited to see the impact your strategies have on the performance of the game.
What you'll be doing
Identify and enhance game features and events to drive revenue and player retention.
Support the planning of effective event calendars and optimisation of events.
Refine game features for improved performance including the in-game currency and economy balancing.
Develop and deliver a product roadmap, prioritizing changes based on value, cost, and impact.
Coordinate event material delivery so that the team's releases align with the appstore's promotional opportunities.
Work with your team to design and implement impactful updates, creating a "playbook" of best practices that can scale across MAG's portfolio.
Work closely with the marketing team to consider effective user acquisition strategies.
Your skills/experience
Data Analysis: Ability to interpret game performance data, player behavior, and revenue trends to identify opportunities and suggest improvements.
Event Management: Skill in scheduling and optimizing in-game events for maximum player participation and revenue impact.
Roadmap Planning: Experience in developing and maintaining a product roadmap, prioritizing features based on value, cost, and impact.
Game Economy Management: Expertise in balancing in-game currencies, pricing strategies, and localizations to optimize monetization.
Free To Play: Strong understanding of the F2P mobile gaming market and competitor games.
Gameplay Economy Understanding: Knowledge of what makes F2P engaging, fun, and challenging and what makes players want to invest in the game.
Strategic Thinking: Experience of aligning game updates and features with broader business goals.
Perks and Benefits
Generous company bonus
Company mobile phone and contract
Favorable pension and private health insurance package
Flexible work hours
Seasonal kick-offs
Gym allowance
Generous learning and development budget
Monthly After works
Enhanced parental leave
Company wide carbon off-setting and CSR initiatives
Free Swedish lessons (if you wish to learn a new language!)
At MAG, we want all of our employees to feel valued, appreciated and empowered to bring their true selves to work!
Our recruitment processes are designed to prevent bias and discrimination against people regardless of; gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, disability status, or any other aspect.
About MAG
We are MAG Interactive - a leading mobile developer and publisher of casual mobile games built on a wealth of creativity and passion. We thrive on creating quality experiences that make our players want to come back for more. And Players agree! Combined, the Company's games have been downloaded more than 350 million times. We create a good times factory with a global reach that continues to grow.
We are all part of a creative, positive and trusting environment where everyone has a sense of ownership over their activities and pride in their work. This open and collaborative working culture at MAG is key to our ability to continuously create top notch games.
Every game released from MAG Interactive has reached a multi-million player base and reached the #1 position in its category in a large number of countries. Our games have been selected Best of Google Play, Best Of App Store by Apple and have reached the #1 word game spot in over 100 countries.
