Product Manager
Opera Sweden AB / Datajobb / Linköping
2024-02-26
Location: Linköping, Stockholm
About the job
We are currently seeking a Product Manager to become an integral part of Opera's team dedicated to overseeing Opera for Android activities.
Our team is looking for an individual who combines a strategic mindset with hands-on product management skills. As a Product Manager, your responsibilities will encompass strategizing, overseeing, and supervising product development from conception to delivery. A crucial component of this role involves assuming full responsibility for the entire product life cycle.
Role & Responsibilities:
Develop and execute the product vision, strategy, and roadmap for our products.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Design, Engineering, and Content, to define and prioritize new features and improvements.
Champion the user experience throughout the product development process.
Monitor the competitive landscape and industry trends to identify potential threats and opportunities.
Job Requirements:
Proven experience as a Product Manager, preferably 4 years or plus in the IT industry.
Self-motivated individual with enthusiasm and hunger for success.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a data-driven approach to decision-making.
Exceptional communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Ideal Candidate's Profile:
Bachelor's degree in product design, computer science, marketing or a related field. MBA or other relevant advanced degree is a plus.
Diversity and Inclusion:
At Opera diversity and inclusion are central to our values. We recognize that being diverse and inclusive makes us stronger as a business. Our aim is to attract, recruit and retain people who reflect the diverse nature of our business, clients and communities regardless of nationality, ethnicity, faith, belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, social background, age and disability.
About Us:
Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps committed to gaming, e-commerce and classifieds.
Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with major offices in Poland, China, Spain and Sweden, as well as a presence in many additional countries. Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the "OPRA" ticker symbol.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-01
