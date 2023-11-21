Product Manager

Eccoci AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-11-21


We are now looking for an experienced Product Manager for our client in Stockholm.

Role - Product Owner

Requirements

• Academic degree within Software Engineering, Computer Science, or similar

• At least 5 years of experience in Data Analytics and/or Master Data Management

• Experience in working with data base design and modelling, mainly UML and SQL

• Knowledge of HR data domains, including employee records, organizational structures, compensation data, etc.

• Familiarity with data governance principles and data protection regulations

• Strong leadership skills to guide cross-functional teams

• Effective communication and the ability to convey the value of People Analytics and HR data mesh to stakeholders.

Good to have

Experience of working with SAP SuccessFactors

Required skills

• HR Masterdata

• SAP Successfactors

• UML

• Data Analysis

• Master data management

• SQL

Language

English - Advanced

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-09
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Eccoci AB (org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se

Arbetsplats
Eccoci

Kontakt
Galyna Daniel
galyna.daniel@eccoci.se

Jobbnummer
8279192

