Product Manager
2023-11-21
We are now looking for an experienced Product Manager for our client in Stockholm.
Role - Product Owner
Requirements
• Academic degree within Software Engineering, Computer Science, or similar
• At least 5 years of experience in Data Analytics and/or Master Data Management
• Experience in working with data base design and modelling, mainly UML and SQL
• Knowledge of HR data domains, including employee records, organizational structures, compensation data, etc.
• Familiarity with data governance principles and data protection regulations
• Strong leadership skills to guide cross-functional teams
• Effective communication and the ability to convey the value of People Analytics and HR data mesh to stakeholders.
Good to have
Experience of working with SAP SuccessFactors
Required skills
• HR Masterdata
• SAP Successfactors
• UML
• Data Analysis
• Master data management
• SQL
Language
English - Advanced
