Product Manager
2023-08-17
Would you like to work in an organization where the work you do is meaningful and will have a direct impact on the lives of millions of people and businesses? Our core business is data and how it can be utilized, to help our customers make intelligent decisions. We are together building a culture where we are described by co-workers as friendly, professional and caring and where you are encouraged to challenge yourself. By joining us you also join us in our mission to Build Trust in the Everyday.
Are you a natural leader with ability to bring both IT and business people on the train? Do you thrive in developing modern and digitalized processes and support systems to contribute to increased business and a more efficient and fun working environment? If yes - maybe you will be our new colleague within IT department and have a Nordic mission in Enento Group!
Your mission
As the Product Manager you will be responsible for setting the vision and driving the roadmap within the Identity & Access Management area. In this role you will be a key expert and a bridge between business and IT and lead the effort to develop clear and secure IT solutions and processes both for new initiatives and existing enhancements. You will work closely with different stakeholders in all stages of the life cycle and guarantee that new solutions will support common needs within the Group without sacrificing standardization and cost-efficiency and will enable consolidation of existing solutions. Market and client research to understand trends and needs within the system and process domain are part of the ongoing work and you will carry out business cases for new initiatives and play an active part in procurements.
To thrive and succeed in your role
We belive that you have at least a couple of years experience of:
- IAM solutions both from technical and user perspectives; authorization processes and methods, federation techniques
- Hands-on product management and data driven solutions
- Hands-on project management
- SAFe or other agile methodologies
- And also minimum a bachelor's degree
Experience with modern customer-facing support system such as CRM, ERP/Billing, Market Automation and Case Management system including integrations of these is valuable in this position, as well as knowledge and interest in supplier relationship and contract management.
We place great emphasis in personal characteristics and attitudes in our recruitments - a passion for development and support is a necessity and so is an open, ambitious and humble attitude towards your fellow colleges. You master the ability to see the bigger picture and act with firmness but without prestige.
Since we are in a change process with integration of existing organizations, systems and processes, former experiences from change management will be an asset for the role as well as good communication- and presentation skills. To build trusted relationship will be essential!
Enento Group is a Swedish-Finnish company with English as working language - therefore you need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Why us?
We operate in a scalable and digital business with intelligence at the core. We are continuing our exciting journey to become the Nordic knowledge company that powers society with intelligence. Here you will work in an environment with a high development phase where we continuously strive to improve our ways of working and to be innovative in our service development. You would work close to people and businesses with possibilities to make an impact. We are proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work, and we never stop the continuous development and learning new things together.
We are also proud of the value-based company that we are building together. You would spend your days amongst engaged, caring and competent colleagues that will support and challenge you. And if you do the same, you will make a great colleague. For us, how you act and behave towards your colleagues and external stakeholders is equally important as your competence.
Want to get to know us a little better? Visit @lifeatenento on Instagram.
Application / If you want to know more
We want to ensure that you as a candidate receive a fair assessment in a recruitment process where all candidates are assessed on equal terms, based on what is relevant to the current role.
How does the process look like?
- You submit your application, including your CV or Linkedin profile and answer a couple of questions in connection with you submitting your application, where we ensure the basic requirements for the role.
- Candidates who meet the requirements will be invited to a phone call with us, where we want to get to know you a little more and tell us about us and the role.
- Candidates who match the requirements will be invited to interview with recruiting manager.
- In the next step you will be invited to do a short test, where we look at personality and potential, so that we understand your profile a little better. The tests take about 30 minutes to complete and you will receive feedback on your results.
- In the next step you will be invited to an interview with HR.
- The final candidate will be asked to submit their references before an offer is made.
Do not hesitate to contact the recruiting manager, asa.w.wikstrom@uc.se
, if you have any questions about us or the process.
Warm welcome with your application!
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with
intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and
knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our
digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in
their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial sales- and marketing
processes. Around 450 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway,
Sweden and Denmark and the company had a net sale in 2021 of 163.5 MEUR.
Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ENENTO.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://enento.com/
